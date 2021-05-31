KU Jayhawks football lands 3 more transfers from Buffalo. The total is now up to 6

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jesse Newell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A day after landing three transfers from Buffalo, Kansas football coach Lance Leipold has added three more.

Offensive lineman Michael Ford, linebacker Rich Miller and defensive tackle Ronald McGee all announced Monday they would be joining the Jayhawks’ football program.

Ford should be able to impact the offensive line right away. After redshirting last season for Buffalo, the 6-foot-3, 285-pound Ford was expected to compete for starter at right tackle before Leipold left the Bulls.

“I wanted to come to Kansas because I knew it’d be a great decision for my future,” Ford told Jon Kirby of JayhawkSlant. “I know that the coaches are great people. And I know that the culture and the environment is just quite honestly a great one to be a part of.”

Miller will add experience to a linebackers group that struggled with depth last season. As a sophomore in 2020, the 6-1, 230-pound Miller played in all seven games while posting 13 tackles with a tackle-for-loss.

“I always knew that they see the potential I have,” Miller told JayhawkSlant, referring to KU’s coaches. “Once I entered the transfer portal and I got the call, I’m like, ‘They really do see the potential in me, and it’s meant to be.’ If it wasn’t meant to be, then I wouldn’t have gone to Kansas.

“I feel like Coach Leipold has had a lot of success everywhere he’s been, so it’s only right for me to come help him try to turn the program around.”

McGee, as a junior last season, played in four games and started one for Buffalo with seven tackles and two sacks. He previously played at Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas.

“After I was eligible to leave (Highland), Coach Leipold was actually one of the few coaches that offered me, after I was eligible and everything,” McGee told JayhawkSlant. “ ... He gave me a chance, so I took that really personal. I took it as, ‘He really cares about me.’ Because a lot of coaches don’t do that. They don’t always take players from the junior colleges.”

KU also landed offensive lineman Mike Novitsky, defensive tackle Eddie Wilson and receiver Trevor Wilson from Buffalo on Sunday.

Novitsky is the most significant. As a 6-foot-5, 295-pound sophomore, he was graded the fourth-best center in the nation last season while earning PFF honorable mention All-America honors.

After entering the transfer portal, Novitsky told JayhawkSlant he received interest from Texas, Notre Dame, Michigan and others.

Recommended Stories

  • Hendrick Motorsports passes Petty Enterprises in all-time wins for team owners

    Hendrick Motorsports passed Petty Enterprises on NASCAR’s all-time wins list for team owners Sunday night, with Kyle Larson breaking the tie by providing the organization’s 269th Cup Series victory, a Coca-Cola 600 triumph at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Rick Hendrick, 71, celebrated at the 1.5-mile track located nearly the same distance away from his team’s sprawling […]

  • Tennis-Gauff embracing pressure and playing freer

    The 17-year-old became an overnight sensation when she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2019 as a qualifier with many predicting she was destined to become the dominant force in women's tennis. Gauff, seeded 24 at Roland Garros, will find herself in the spotlight again but says she will not be stressing. "I think I have been playing a lot freer, and I think you can see it while I'm on the court," Gauff, who won her first WTA claycourt title in Parma this month, told reporters.

  • Naomi Osaka to stop answering press questions at French Open over mental health concerns

    Naomi Osaka will not take questions from the media at the French Open after insisting the nature of press conferences impacts on the mental health of players. Japan's four-time Grand Slam champion said expecting players to answer questions after a defeat amounted to "kicking a person while they're down". The 23 year-old posted on Twitter: "I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros. "I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes' mental health and this rings true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me. Osaka insisted the decision was "nothing personal" against the tournament and that she hopes the "considerable" fine she expects to receive will go to a mental health charity. The French Open gets under way in Paris on Sunday. Naomi Osaka's statement in full "Hope you're all doing well, I'm writing this to say I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros. I've often felt that people have no regard for athletes [sic] mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. "We're often sat there and asked questions that we've been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I'm just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me. "I've watched many clips of athletes breaking down after a loss in the press room and I know you have as well. I believe that he whole situation is kicking a person while they're down and I don't understand the reasoning behind it. "Me not doing press is nothing personal to the tournament and a couple [of] journalists have interviewed me since I was young so I have a friendly relationship with most of them. "However, if the organizations think that they can keep saying 'do press of you're gonna be fined', and continue to ignore the mental health of the athletes that are the centerpiece of their cooperation then I just gotta laugh. "Anyways, I hope the considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity. "

  • Fantasy baseball pitchers to consider dropping: It might be time to move on from Noah Syndergaard

    You need to realize when it's time to move on. Fred Zinkie identifies which pitchers fantasy baseball managers should consider dropping.

  • NFL Team Preview: Colts have a star in Jonathan Taylor, but questions elsewhere

    Jonathan Taylor will be an early first-round pick in fantasy drafts, but that's where the certainties end for the Colts. Our experts examine the 24th-ranked team in our power rankings.

  • NBA: Celtics' Smart hopes for 'respectful' reception of Irving at Boston

    The conduct of fans has been an issue for the NBA this week, with five spectators hit with indefinite bans for "completely unacceptable" behaviour towards players and their families in separate incidents on Wednesday. Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19, was quoted as saying by ESPN https://www.espn.in/nba/story/_/id/31512569/kyrie-irving-brooklyn-nets-plan-just-keep-strictly-basketball-upcoming-trip-boston on Tuesday he hoped, "there's no belligerence or racism going on ..." Smart said he wanted Celtics fans to be "very respectful" of all players.

  • 76ers’ Tobias Harris on being underrated: ‘It allows me to lock in’

    The Philadelphia 76ers forward spoke to Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill about his reputation as one of the more underappreciated players in the game and why it fuels him on the court. Tobias joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of USAA, who is leading an effort to encourage Americans to offer a digital tribute to fallen military members this Memorial Day weekend by visiting PoppyInMemory.com.

  • Soccer-Zidane resigns as Real Madrid coach

    MADRID (Reuters) -Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect five days after his team were pipped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The Frenchman led Real to two league titles and three Champions League triumphs in two spells as coach since 2016. "Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as coach of our club," Real said in a statement.

  • Adam Vinatieri retires as NFL's all-time leading scorer after 24 seasons

    Vinatieri won four Super Bowls as a member of the Patriots and Colts while connecting on some of the biggest kicks in NFL history.

  • Tyrann Mathieu may have to write $1 million check to LSU

    Former LSU football defensive back Tyrann Mathieu might have to get his checkbook ready very soon.

  • Devin Haney on Jorge Linares bout: 'This is my biggest test on paper'

    WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney talks 1-on-1 with Kevin Iole about his May 29 matchup vs. veteran Jorge Linares.

  • Kyle Larson wins Coca-Cola 600 as Hendrick breaks record

    Kyle Larson put on a show in primetime on Sunday as he streaked to a dominating victory in Sunday's crown-jewel Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson led 327 of 400 laps, won three of four stages and beat runner-up Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott to the finish line by more than 10 seconds. "Feels good," Larson said after getting his first Cup win at the 1.5-mile CMS oval.

  • Barcelona signs Sergio Aguero on free transfer

    Sergio Aguero has sealed his move to Barcelona as a free agent, as the Argentina superstar will link up with his close friend Lionel Messi again.

  • Golden Knights’ Ryan Reaves ejected for attempt to injure as Game 1 unravels

    The Vegas Golden Knights could be without forward Ryan Reaves for Game 2 and beyond for his actions on Sunday night.

  • Celtics fan who threw water bottle at Nets star Kyrie Irving charged with felony

    The Celtics fan who threw a water bottle at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving on Sunday night has been identified as Cole Buckley, 21, of Braintree, Mass., according to the Boston Police Department.

  • With Anthony Davis out, are the Lakers in trouble?

    Davis exited during the second quarter of Game 4 vs. Phoenix with a groin injury. His status for Game 5 is up in the air in a 2-2 series.

  • How much money each player won at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    Jason Kokrak took home a big payday for his win, but check out what the rest of the field banked.

  • NBA Playoffs: Former Warrior Andre Iguodala plays 26 minutes off bench in Heat’s game four loss vs. Bucks, 120-103

    With the Golden State Warriors turning the page to the offseason, Warriors Wire is checking in on former Warriors across the NBA postseason.

  • With 'no freaking clue' where ball was going, Jordan Spieth struggles Sunday at Colonial

    Jordan Spieth struggled with all aspects of his game on Sunday and it resulted in a runner-up finish at the Charles Schwab.