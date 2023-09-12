Kickoff time, channel announced for Texas A&M’s SEC home opener vs. Auburn

Texas A&M (1-1) is wholly focused on the UL Monroe Warhawks, who will make their way to Kyle Field next Saturday, but as their Week 4 SEC home opener vs. Auburn looms, the kickoff time and channel has officially been announced for the Sept. 23 matchup.

On Monday, it was revealed that the Aggies will need to get a good night’s sleep, as the game is set for an 11 a.m. CT kickoff and will air on ESPN, the new home for the SEC in 2023 and beyond.

Texas A&M’s 48-33 road loss to Miami has unleashed a bevy of unwarranted and warranted narratives surrounding Jimbo Fisher and defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin after one of the worst defensive performances seen from the program in quite some time. Auburn is coming off their underwhelming 14-10 road victory vs. Cal, as new head coach Hugh Freeze is 2-0 to start his Auburn career.

Both programs have developed a heated rivalry; while the Aggies currently lead the series 12-9, the Tigers hold a 6-5 advantage since Texas A&M entered the SEC in 2012. Last season, in one of the uglier games during the 2022 SEC slate, then interim head coach Cadillac Williams earned his first win, narrowly defeating the Aggies 13-10.

Texas A&M will return to Kyle Field to take on Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 16, as the game will air on the SEC Network at 3:00 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire