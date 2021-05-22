Khris Middleton lifts Bucks past Heat in OT in Game 1

  • Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton celebrates with teammate Pat Connaughton after making a basket in the final seconds of overtime of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 109-107 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    1/12

    Heat Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton celebrates with teammate Pat Connaughton after making a basket in the final seconds of overtime of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 109-107 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton makes a basket over Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson in the final seconds of overtime of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff seriesSaturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 109-107 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    2/12

    Heat Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton makes a basket over Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson in the final seconds of overtime of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff seriesSaturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 109-107 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    3/12

    Heat Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    4/12

    Heat Bucks Basketball

    Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    5/12

    Heat Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    6/12

    Heat Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    7/12

    Heat Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis grabs the ball in front of Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    8/12

    Heat Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis grabs the ball in front of Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    9/12

    Heat Bucks Basketball

    Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reats during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    10/12

    Heat Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reats during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    11/12

    Heat Bucks Basketball

    Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo battle for a loose ball during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    12/12

    APTOPIX Heat Bucks Basketball

    Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo battle for a loose ball during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton celebrates with teammate Pat Connaughton after making a basket in the final seconds of overtime of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 109-107 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton makes a basket over Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson in the final seconds of overtime of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff seriesSaturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 109-107 to take a 1-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo shoots over Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis grabs the ball in front of Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer reats during the first half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives past Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo battle for a loose ball during the second half of Game 1 of their NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEVE MEGARGEE
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks found themselves in danger of suffering one more devastating playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

Khris Middleton made sure it didn’t happen.

Middleton broke a tie with a jumper with 0.5 seconds left in overtime and had 27 points to help the Bucks beat the Heat 109-107 on Saturday in Game 1 of the first-round series.

“I have confidence in myself,” Middleton said. "You miss a lot of shots. You make a lot of shots. You just have to trust all the work you put in during the season and practice.”

The nip-and-tuck nature of this game — nobody led by more than four points in the fourth quarter and overtime — exemplified the competitive nature of this playoff rematch. Game 2 is Monday night in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee was the No. 1 overall seed in last year’s playoffs but lost 4-1 to Miami in the second round. Milwaukee is seeded third and Miami sixth in the Eastern Conference this time.

“The pressure was all on them,” said Miami's Goran Dragic, who scored 25 points and tied it with a corner 3-pointer with 20.6 seconds left. “They need to win at home. It was a close game. I feel like we had our chances, but unfortunately we didn’t take them.”

Milwaukee squandered opportunities to seal the victory before the final second of overtime.

Over the last 1:06 of regulation, Antetokounmpo was 2 of 5 from the line and had a 10-second violation that prevented him from getting another free-throw attempt.

Antetokounmpo wore a sleeve on his left arm late in the game after appearing to grab his elbow late in the fourth quarter. He still had 26 points, 18 rebounds and five assists but shot 10 of 27 overall and 6 of 13 on free-throw attempts.

“I just tried to stay aggressive the whole game,” Antetokounmpo said. “That’s what I’m going to try to do the whole series, miss or make.”

Milwaukee's struggles from the line enabled Miami's Jimmy Butler to force overtime by making a buzzer-beating driving layup past Antetokounmpo.

Dragic tied it again in the final minute of OT. Milwaukee opted against calling a timeout afterward and instead went right to its offense.

“It shows the trust we have in one another," Middleton said. "On the fly, sometimes we don’t have to call a timeout. We can execute our sets and everyone get to their spots and get the best shot out of it.”

Middleton dribbled toward the free-throw line, then cut to his right and made a 19-footer while being closely guarded by Duncan Robinson.

“In that situation, you've got to make somebody miss,” Robinson said. “Could it have been better? For sure. I will be. I'll learn from it. This obviously stings a lot, but we've got to have a short memory - learn from it and move forward."

Robinson scored 24 points while shooting 7 of 13 from 3-point range. His seven 3-pointers tied a Heat playoff record.

Miami went 20 of 50 on 3-pointers while the Bucks were just 5 of 31. Milwaukee had never made below seven 3-pointers in a game during the regular season.

“We don’t need 3's to win," said Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday, who missed all five of his 3-point attempts but had 20 points and 11 rebounds. “We do a lot of everything.”

The Bucks compensated by outscoring the Heat 56-24 in the paint and outrebounding Miami 64-51. Butler and Bam Adebayo shot a combined 8 of 37 for the Heat, with Butler going 4 of 22 while Adebayo was 4 of 15.

Butler still had 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds and eight assists. He was sometimes defended by Antetokounmpo.

“The ball is going to be in his hands a lot,” Antetokounmpo said. "He draws a lot of attention and you’ve got to be ready to go against him, but I love the challenge. Last year I didn’t have the chance to guard him as much.”

BIGGER CROWDS

This game featured the largest attendance for a Milwaukee home game this season.

The Milwaukee Health Department’s revised pandemic-imposed guidelines enabled the Bucks to fill 50% of Fiserv Forum’s seats this season, resulting in crowds of about 9,000. The Bucks had closed the regular season playing home games at 18% capacity, or roughly 3,300 fans.

Crowds will get even bigger when this series moves to Miami for Game 3 on Thursday. The Heat announced Saturday they could have as many as 17,000 fans for their home playoff games

TIP-INS

Heat: This marks the third time the Heat have faced the Bucks in the postseason. The Heat swept the Bucks in the first round in 2013 before knocking off Milwaukee in the second round last year.

Bucks: Holiday scored an unusual basket late in the second quarter. It appeared as though Holiday was attempting a lob to Antetokounmpo, but the ball instead went through the hoop. … … The Bucks are making their fifth straight playoff appearance to match the second-longest streak in team history. They reached the postseason 12 straight times from 1980-91.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • A 20-year NBA veteran explains why Russell Westbrook's 'unreal' triple-doubles are such a marvel to other players

    Russell Westbrook averaged a triple-double again this season, something Jamal Crawford said is incredibly energy draining.

  • Leah McCourt turns tables with upkick, submits Janay Harding in wild Bellator 259 finish

    The finishing sequence started with a heel to the face and ended with a tight squeeze.

  • Kendrick Nunn with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Kendrick Nunn (Miami Heat) with a 2-pointer vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/22/2021

  • Nets dominate second half as Celtics fall in Game 1, 104-93

    The Boston Celtics fall to the Brooklyn Nets, 104-93, in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round series.

  • DeAndre Hopkins only second in new PFF WR rankings

    He comes in No. 2 behind Davante Adams.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • UFC Fight Night 188 bonuses: Carla Esparza’s dominance leads to extra $50,000

    Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.

  • Ex-Eagles coach Eugene Chung says NFL team told him he was 'not the right minority' in job interview

    What are you even supposed to say to this?

  • Super Golf League plans unravelling with big names poised to reject breakaway project

    Proposals for a golf Super League are seemingly unravelling with some of the top targets primed to announce they will not be signing up to the breakaway circuit. Telegraph Sport revealed earlier this month that players such as world No 1 Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose were being offered up to $50m up front to agree to a multi-year deal with Super Golf League, the Saudi-backed enterprise. The PGA Tour reacted to what it perceived as an existential threat by declaring that any rebels would face a lifetime ban. The European Tour quickly backed their US counterparts and here at the US PGA Championship earlier this week, Seth Waugh, the chief executive of the body that jointly runs the Ryder Cup, confirmed that they would be ineligible from the Ryder Cup, as well as this major. It is understood that the Masters would also bang the gates shut on any exiles. In light of all this, it was obviously a tense meeting when the player agents met with the Saudi negotiators in the vicinity here on Tuesday. Sources say they could not deliver the assurances that many in the room were seeking and it became clear that with the Tours willing to play hardball to protect their products it would end up in a legal fight. “That could take years to go through the courts and the pros and their teams realised it would be a big gamble that could result in them being cast into the wilderness until a definitive verdict came through,” an insider said. “Especially with the public kickback, it could be PR suicide.” With the issue dominating the conversation in the golf world, the PGA Tour is understandably keen for the named superstars to come out and state their intentions to remain with the status quo. Johnson’s agent, David Winkle, would not comment when asked by Telegraph Sport on Saturday to confirm or deny that the world No 1 would soon be expressing his decision to stick with the Tour, while Rose’s agent, Mark Steinberg, had not replied to a similar query at time of publication. Phil Mickelson has also been in the sights - with the joint halfway leader here apparently primed as the front man. Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson and Rickie Fowler were the others who showed an interest in the advances of the Saudis, who signalled that they meant business by buying a multi-million dollar house in Jupiter, Florida where so many of the game’s elite reside. Yet even if, as expected, the players issue their scripted withdrawals next week, the Saudis will not walk away. They will simply try another route to the top table. They have been in talks with the Asian Tour for the past month and with a huge sponsorship deal of up to $65 million per annum they could effectively take control of the male game’s third biggest circuit. They could do the same with the Sunshine Tour in Africa, the Australasian Tour, the Korean Tour and the Japan Tour. This would give the Saudis credibility and from there they could challenge the establishment from a less radical standpoint. This might be the end of the chapter, but perhaps not the whole story.

  • Still paid $8M by Dodgers, Scott Kazmir makes first start since 2016 against … the Dodgers

    Kazmir signed a three-year, $48 million with the Dodgers in 2015. They're still paying him.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • NBA betting: Lakers underdogs in Game 1; Can we trust the Knicks?

    Sunday's NBA picks against the spread.

  • USPGA Championship 2021: final round tee times - when do Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy start?

    Phil Mickelson will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the 103rd US PGA Championship as he bids to become the oldest winner in major history. A 280/1 outsider at the start of the week, Mickelson carded a rollercoaster third round of 70 at Kiawah Island to edge ahead of two-time winner Brooks Koepka, who also carded a 70 following a three-putt bogey on the 18th. Former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen is two shots off the lead, with American Kevin Streelman on four under and the South African pair of Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace another stroke back. Julius Boros has the distinction of being the oldest major winner after claiming the US PGA title in 1968 at the age of 48. Mickelson will celebrate his 51st birthday on June 16. Tee-times for Sunday's final round can be found below (all times BST; all players USA unless stated). 1230 Brian Gay (USA) 1240 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den) 1250 Lucas Herbert (Aus), Brendan Steele (USA) 1300 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Henrik Stenson (Swe) 1310 Adam Hadwin (Can), Brad Marek (USA) 1320 Harris English (USA), Matt Wallace (Eng) 1330 Cameron Davis (Aus), Robert Streb (USA) 1340 Tom Hoge (USA), Bubba Watson (USA) 1350 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Jimmy Walker (USA) 1400 Daniel Berger (USA), Russell Henley (USA) 1410 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Matt Jones (Aus) 1420 Sam Horsfield (Eng), Danny Willett (Eng) 1430 Chan Kim (USA), Tom Lewis (Eng) 1440 Stewart Cink (USA), Rory McIlroy (NIrl) 1450 Jason Day (Aus), Wyndham Clark (USA) 1510 Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Denny McCarthy (USA) 1520 Justin Rose (Eng), Lee Westwood (Eng) 1530 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Jason Scrivener (Aus) 1540 Harold Varner III (USA), Aaron Wise (USA) 1550 Viktor Hovland (Nor),Daniel van Tonder (Rsa) 1600 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Collin Morikawa (USA) 1610 Talor Gooch (USA), Jon Rahm (Spa) 1620 Alexander Noren (Swe), Cameron Smith (Aus) 1630 Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Patrick Reed (USA) 1640 Ben Cook (USA), Webb Simpson (USA) 1650 Martin Laird (Sco), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 1700 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Shane Lowry (Irl) 1710 Ian Poulter (Eng), Will Zalatoris (USA) 1720 Scottie Scheffler (USA), Steve Stricker (USA) 1730 Joel Dahmen (USA), Billy Horschel (USA) 1740 Harry Higgs (USA), Richy Werenski (USA) 1750 Charley Hoffman (USA), Jason Kokrak (USA) 1800 Keegan Bradley (USA), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng) 1810 Patrick Cantlay (USA), Tony Finau (USA) 1820 Rickie Fowler (USA), Jordan Spieth (USA) 1840 Corey Conners (Can), Sung Jae Im (Kor) 1850 Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland (USA) 1900 Bryson DeChambeau (USA), Joaquin Niemann (Chi) 1910 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Branden Grace (Rsa) 1920 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Kevin Streelman (USA)

  • Charles Barkley: NBA 'ain't got the balls' to suspend LeBron James for attending tequila event

    "Ain't no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sitting out."

  • Tennis-Williams unlikely to equal slam record at Roland Garros, says coach

    Serena Williams is unlikely to win a record equalling 24th Grand slam title on the claycourts of Roland Garros, although her chance will come, the American's long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou told Reuters on Friday. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. The 39-year-old American has since reached four Grand Slam finals, but has failed to match Margaret Court's long-standing record.

  • Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of Monaco GP after taking pole

    Charles Leclerc’s chances of winning his home race from pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix are over after he pulled out shortly before the start Sunday because of a gearbox problem. Leclerc damaged the gearbox when crashing 18 seconds from the end of Saturday's qualifying. About 20 minutes before the race was scheduled to start at 3 pm local time, Ferrari issued the bad news home fans were dreading.

  • Kevin Lee makes welterweight return at UFC 264 against Sean Brady

    Kevin Lee faces a stiff test in his return to welterweight against undefeated and ranked Sean Brady.

  • Erin Blanchfield set for debut at UFC 266 vs. Sarah Alpar

    A flyweight fight is the latest addition to UFC 266.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Leafs' John Tavares also injured knee, out at least 2 weeks

    The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares for at least two weeks as he recovers from a knee injury and a concussion sustained in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through the first period of Montreal's 2-1 win. Tavares fell right into the path of Montreal forward Corey Perry, who jumped to try and avoid Tavares, but Perry's left knee struck the Maple Leafs forward in the head.