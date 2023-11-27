Israel-Gaza live updates: Agreement reached to extend truce for 2 more days

A four-day cease-fire between Hamas and Israel has been extended by two days, Qatari officials announced on Monday.

Dozens of the more than 200 people taken hostage during Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel and held in war-torn Gaza for nearly two months were released over the last few days during the cease-fire. Fifty-eight hostages -- 40 Israelis and 18 foreign citizens -- have been released by Hamas, exchanged for 117 Palestinians released from Israeli prisons.

Click here for updates from previous days.





Latest Developments





Nov 27, 2:44 PM

Pause allowed record amounts of aid to reach Gaza: Kirby

The cease-fire between Israel and Hamas "has allowed for a surge of humanitarian assistance into Gaza," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby noted.

PHOTO: A Palestinian boy stands amidst the rubble of a building following Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 22, 2023. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)

Two-hundred trucks were dispatched to Gaza on Sunday -- the biggest convoy of aid since Oct. 7, Kirby said. Over 2,000 trucks have now entered Gaza, he said.

With two more days now added to the cease-fire, there's "the chance for dozens more trucks, and tens of thousands of more gallons of fuel, that can get into Gaza to people in need," Kirby said. "We're going to take advantage of every hour of every day that there's a pause to try to help the people of Gaza."

PHOTO: Palestinians sit next to a fire, amid a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip Nov. 27, 2023. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

-ABC News' Cheyenne Haslett





Nov 27, 2:34 PM

Biden: 'We will not stop until all of the hostages … are released'

President Joe Biden touted the extension of the humanitarian pause in Gaza, saying in a new statement that he has "remained deeply engaged over the last few days to ensure that this deal -- brokered and sustained through extensive U.S. mediation and diplomacy -- can continue to deliver results."

PHOTO: Sharon Hertzman hugging a relative as they reunite at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Nov. 25, 2023. (Haim Zach/AP)

Fifty-eight hostages -- 40 Israelis and 18 foreign citizens -- have been released so far, including 4-year-old American-Israeli Abigail Idan. Abigail was released on Sunday, two days after her 4th birthday.

PHOTO: Abigail Edan who returned last night to Israel, sits with her aunt Liron at the Schneider Children's Medical Center, Nov. 27, 2023. (Schneider Children's Medical Center/AP)

Biden said he "spoke with Abigail’s family following her release, and we are working closely with our Israeli partners to ensure she gets the care and support she needs as she begins to recover from this unspeakable trauma."



Biden also noted, "We are taking full advantage of the pause in fighting to increase the amount of humanitarian aid moving into Gaza, and we will continue our efforts to build a future of peace and dignity for the Palestinian people."

PHOTO: Palestinian children sit by the fire next to the rubble of a house hit in an Israeli strike during the conflict, amid a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip Nov.27, 2023. (Mohammed Salem/Reuters)

The president thanked leaders from Israel, Qatar and Egypt for their continued work, and vowed, "We will not stop until all of the hostages held by Hamas terrorists are released."



-ABC News' Molly Nagle





Nov 27, 1:30 PM

Hamas benefitting from cease-fire is a 'real risk': Kirby

While the cease-fire extension is expected to bring the release of additional hostages, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby acknowledged there's a "real risk" that Hamas could benefit the longer the cease-fire continues.

PHOTO: An Israeli soldier stands next to military vehicles near the Israel-Gaza border during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

"Without getting into intelligence issues," Kirby said, "any pause in the fighting could benefit your enemy in terms of time to refit, to rest your fighters, to rearm them, reequip them."



Kirby said the cease-fire is a "calculated risk" that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to take to get hostages out, and that military operations will resume against Hamas leadership.



-ABC News' Molly Nagle





Nov 27, 1:21 PM

8 to 9 Americans still believed to be held: Kirby

The U.S. believes there are eight or nine Americans still being held in Gaza, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, adding that the U.S. does not have "solid information on each and every one of them."

PHOTO: A group of Israelis celebrate as a helicopter carrying hostages released from the Gaza Strip lands at the helipad of the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, Israel, Nov. 26, 2023. (Leo Correa/AP)

Asked if Americans were expected to be released in the coming days, Kirby said the administration "certainly hope[s] so," but did not say more.

"I mean, we're going to watch this very, very closely. We're certainly hoping that another batch of hostages gets released today as part of the fourth and final day of the original agreement. We’re going to be watching closely to see if any Americans are in that group," Kirby said.

PHOTO: Oria Brodutch jumps onto his father Avihai Brodutch shortly after they were reunited at Schneider Children's Medical Center after being held hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, November 26, 2023. (Schneider Children's Medical Cen via Reuters)

"We don't really know until you get into the end game who's going to be actually on that list and then, even then, you got to watch closely [to see] if who's on the list is folks that actually come out," he said.



Kirby was asked specifically about the two American women who were expected to be part of the first round of releases, and he reiterated his hope they would be released Monday.



-ABC News' Molly Nagle





Nov 27, 12:51 PM

3 Palestinian women, 30 kids expected to be released from Israel: Hamas

Hamas officials said they've received a list of Palestinian prisoners who are expected to be released from Israel on Monday in exchange for hostages. The list includes three women and 30 children, Hamas officials said.





Nov 27, 12:02 PM

Palestinians return home during cease-fire to find destruction

Muhammad Ibrahim Asfour was among the Gaza residents who returned home during the cease-fire to find destruction where homes used to be.

PHOTO: Israeli tanks roll along a street during a military operation in the northern Gaza Strip amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Nov. 22, 2023. (Ahikam Seri/AFP via Getty Images)

"I was shocked, and when I saw the house I started crying," Asfour told ABC News. "There were 50 people in the building here -- all of my brothers and father were living here."

"The situation here is more difficult than you can imagine," Abdelkader Darma told ABC News. "When I came home I was shocked."

PHOTO: Ambulances are seen on a road near an Israeli forces tank during an Israeli army ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Nov. 22, 2023. (Victor R. Caivano/AP)

"People do not know where to go," Darma said. "I and six other people slept on two mattresses and two pillows, which means you do not know how to sleep. They sleep three against three, and you find his feet in front of your face."



“I hope the truce will be extended and a solution will be found because it is enough. People are sleeping in the street," Darma said. "How can you bear it?"

PHOTO: Palestinians recover items from the rubble of a building following Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Nov. 22, 2023. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)

-ABC News' Zoe Magee and Sami Zayara





Nov 27, 12:46 PM

Agreement reached to extend truce for 2 more days: Qatar foreign minister

Majed Al-Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce between Israel and Hamas for two more days.

Hamas said this truce is "under the same conditions as the previous truce."



Diaa Rashwan, chairman of Egypt's State Information Service, said earlier on Monday that the deal would involve the release of 10 Israeli women and children being held hostage by Hamas in exchange for 30 Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons each day of the extension.





Nov 27, 11:07 AM

84-year-old Israeli hostage who was freed remains in critical condition

Alma Avraham, an 84-year-old Israeli hostage freed by Hamas on Sunday, remains hospitalized in critical condition, Israeli officials said Monday.

PHOTO: This undated photo released by Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters shows Alma Avraham, 84 years old. Alma Avraham was part of the third group of hostages released by Hamas on Nov. 26, 2023, as part of truce deal. (Hostages and Missing Families Forum headquarters via AP)

She suffers from preexisting conditions and was receiving regular medication before she was kidnapped, said Dr. Tzachi Slotsky, deputy administrator of Soroka Medical Center.



"If she hadn’t been transferred to us yesterday, or any other delay in her transfer, it would’ve worsened her condition even more," Slotsky said. "She is intubated and sedated at the emergency room and her life is still in danger."



Without care, she soon would have died, said Avraham's daughter, Tali Amano.



"My mother did not deserve to return this way -- my mother was medically neglected," Amano said. "She didn’t get any of her medication."



"The only reason we are standing here today ... is to save those who are left there [in Gaza]," Amano said.



-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Morgan Winsor





Nov 27, 11:50 AM

1st photo released of 4-year-old hostage Abigail Idan after her return home

The family of 4-year-old hostage Abigail Idan has released the first photo of the little girl following her return home from Gaza.

PHOTO: The first image of 4-year-old Abigal Idan following her release from Gaza. (Idan family)

Abigail, an American-Israeli citizen, had been held hostage by Hamas since Oct. 7. She was released on Sunday, two days after her 4th birthday.

Abigail Idan’s aunt, Ella Mor, said in a video Sunday, "She just landed in the hospital and she’s being checked and taken care of."

"I'm so happy that she's here," Mor told ABC News. "The people of Israel are amazing … everybody's so happy like she's their own little girl."

PHOTO: Abigail Idan, 4, who was released after being taken hostage during the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas, appears in this undated handout image, obtained Nov. 26, 2023. (Hostages And Missing Families Forum via Reuters)





Nov 27, 11:08 AM

Problem with Monday's hostage list is it includes children without mothers, Israeli source says

Israel has taken issue with the list of hostages that Hamas said it would release on Monday because it includes children without their mothers, an Israeli source told ABC News.



However, the source said there is optimism that the issue will be resolved by Monday night and an extension to the four-day truce, set to expire Tuesday morning, will be approved.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office confirmed in a statement that negotiations with Hamas on Monday's hostage list "are continuing."



-ABC News' Jordana Miller and Morgan Winsor

