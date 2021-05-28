Indians place OF Lulow on injured list with ankle issue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TOM WITHERS
·1 min read
  • Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow is grazed by the ball during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
  • Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario (9) congratulates Jordan Luplow after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Monday, May 24, 2021. Cleveland won 6-5. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 / 3

Indians Tigers Baseball

Cleveland Indians' Jordan Luplow hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians outfielder Jordan Luplow was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left ankle.

Luplow has been dealing with an ankle issue since training camp, and continued soreness and swelling over the past few days forced the Indians to make the move on Friday before opening a three-game series against Toronto.

Indians manager Terry Francona said Luplow underwent an MRI to evaluate the injury.

“We’re trying to figure it out,” Francona said. "I think it’s in a little different area or examining different from spring training. We’re trying to, obviously, find out what’s going on there. Ultimately what matters is if something’s bothering the player and he can’t play like he wants, you can call it anything you want, but we need to find out. So, that’s what we’re doing.”

To take Luplow's roster spot, the Indians recalled right-hander Eli Morgan. He will make his major league debut by starting the series opener against the Blue Jays.

Luplow is batting .173 with seven homers and 20 RBIs in 36 games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Neymar Challenges Nike Over Split

    The Brazilian soccer star denied a sexual-assault allegation by a Nike employee and said he has proof explaining why his endorsement deal ended.

  • Flashback: Gordon scores first Cup win in 1994 Coca-Cola 600

    Relive Jeff Gordon's first win in the NASCAR Cup Series that came in the 1994 Coca-Cola 600.

  • Cavs still view Kevin Love as valuable piece in slow rebuild

    As the Cavaliers' slow, stuttering rebuild continues around a “core four” of young players, the team still views Kevin Love as an important piece. On Friday, general manager Koby Altman spoke to the media for the first time since the Cavs completed a injury-marred season by going 22-50 and failing to compete for a playoff spot during a year in which Love went from being a major contributor to a distraction. Love's mini-tantrum was also a microcosm of a frustrating season for the Cavs, who used 30 different starting lineups and lost 300 total games to injuries.

  • Bucks lose DiVincenzo for season with ankle injury

    Donte DiVincenzo’s season is over, after tests showed Friday that the Milwaukee guard tore a ligament in his left ankle during Game 3 of the Bucks’ playoff series against the Miami Heat. DiVincenzo had appeared in 69 games for Milwaukee this season, all of them starts including the three playoff matchups. DiVincenzo was driving toward the basket when he apparently took a bad step and immediately winced in obvious pain.

  • USC freshman DT Jay Toia enters transfer portal

    In the most surprising roster movement news of the year for USC, freshman DT Jay Toia entered the transfer portal.

  • Coca-Cola 600 weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

    Here is the schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Camping World Truck and ARCA Menards Series.

  • Biden budget highlights: Lots of spending, taxing the rich

    It also promises politically freighted tax increases on the wealthy and corporations and would give domestic Cabinet departments significantly bigger budget increases than the Pentagon. This year's $6 trillion spending total — fueled by ongoing COVID-19 relief efforts — is actually down from a projection of $7.2 trillion for the budget year ending in September.

  • Soccer-Conte leaves Inter after agreeing contract termination

    ROME (Reuters) -Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte has terminated his contract one year early just days after leading them to their first Serie A title in 11 years, the club said on Wednesday. Conte, who joined Inter in May 2019, agreed to depart after Italian media reported he had been left unhappy with plans to reduce investment and cut costs due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. "FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached with Antonio Conte for the termination of his contract by mutual consent," read a club statement.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • Lakers reach deal to stay at Staples Center through 2041

    The Los Angeles Lakers signed a long-term extension with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to remain at Staples Center through 2041. The agreement essentially keeps the Lakers in the arena for 20 more seasons, and ends any chance of the team departing to build its own facility when the team's initial 25-year lease was slated to expire three seasons from now. The agreement includes a commitment from AEG to make significant improvements and upgrades to the 22-year-old facility.

  • Islanders stun Pens 3-2 in double OT, take 3-2 series lead

    The New York Islanders spent the better part of four periods hanging on thanks largely to the sheer brilliance of rookie goaltender Ilya Sorokin. Jarry's ill-advised clearing attempt early in the second overtime went right to New York forward Josh Bailey, who raced in to score the winner and give the Islanders a 3-2 victory in Game 5 and a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

  • NBA-Five fans banned for 'unacceptable' behaviour toward players, families

    The New York Knicks said on Thursday a fan who spat on Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter of their game had been banned from Madison Square Garden. "This was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our venue," the Knicks said in a statement, while also apologising to Young and the Hawks.

  • Is Stephen Curry worthy of the MVP award after missing playoffs?

    Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill debate the current state of the NBA MVP award. Warriors guard Stephen Curry is among three finalists despite his team narrowly missing the playoffs in the play-in tournament. Should award voters hold team records and playoff berths against MVP candidates or are we evolving away from those high standards? Hear the full conversation on Posted Up with Chris Haynes. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

  • Alek Manoah shines in debut as Jays blank Yankees

    Alek Manoah made an impressive major league debut Thursday when he allowed just two hits in six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays recorded a 2-0 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette hit back-to-back homers off Domingo German (4-3) with two outs in the third but the story was Manoah, the first pitcher from the 2019 draft to reach the majors. Manoah (1-0) struck out seven and walked two.

  • Giro d'Italia 2021, stage 17 – live updates

    Giro d'Italia: Full list teams and remaining riders in Italy Giro: Route, stage start times, TV details and more UCI WorldTour: Team-by-team guide and calendar

  • NHL betting: Will the Islanders close out the series against the Penguins?

    Some pivotal Game 6s are on tap tonight with Lightning-Panthers, Golden Knights-Wild, and Islanders-Penguins.

  • NHL betting: Will the Leafs push Montreal to the brink of elimination?

    Let's see where the betting value lies in Game 4 of the Maple Leafs-Canadiens series and Game 5 of Predators-Hurricanes.

  • The Daily Sweat: Good news Knicks fans, they're a prime zig-zag theory bet for Game 2

    The Hawks took Game 1, but there's reason to believe New York will rebound.

  • Brandon Jones hopes to escape Xfinity bubble with strong Charlotte run

    In a feast-or-famine year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Brandon Jones finds himself squarely on the bubble where the playoffs are concerned. Jones currently is 12th in the standings, the final Playoff-eligible position, 26 points ahead of another Brandon — Brandon Brown. RELATED: Charlotte weekend schedule | Patriotic paint schemes Driving the No. 19 Joe […]