Hurricanes beat Highlanders 30-19 in Super Rugby Aotearoa

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — Fullback Jordie Barrett scored all of his team’s points as the Wellington-based Hurricanes held on after a strong 50 minutes to beat the Dunedin-based Highlanders 30-19 Friday for their first win of the season in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Barrett scored three tries, converted them and kicked three penalty goals to set a new individual points-scoring record in the New Zealand domestic competition.

The Hurricanes were 0-3 going into the game at the Highlanders’ Forsyth Barr Stadium and the teams now share matching 1-4 records in the New Zealand competition, well behind the unbeaten Crusaders.

Barrett landed the first of his trademark long-range penalties in the sixth minute, then hit the backline at pace to score the first try of the match which gave the Hurricanes a 10-0 lead after 10 minutes.

The Highlanders struck back with a try to lock Bryn Evans before Barrett’s second try put the Hurricanes ahead 17-7 at halftime. With a minute to go to the break, the Hurricanes attacked through the middle, then went wide and Barrett exchanged passes with Salesi Rayasi to finish off a slick team try.

All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax spent 10 minutes in the sin bin in the first half but atoned in the 44th minute when he timed his pass to Barrett, who ran a superb line to cross near the posts, completing his hat trick.

Barrett’s conversion and a 54th-minute penalty put the Hurricanes ahead 27-7.

The Highlanders rallied strongly with a try after 62 minutes to winger Connor Garden-Bachop, and reduced the lead to eight points with a try three minutes from fulltime to replacement Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Barrett relieved pressure on the Hurricanes with his final penalty just after the fulltime siren.

