Huge decision for N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith looms after Charlotte Hornets workout

Something was different about this one.

When Terquavion Smith completed his ninth pre-draft workout, it conjured up some positive vibes from the 6-foot-2 guard, who hails from N.C. State. Smith is testing the NBA waters to see if he’s going to be a sure first-round selection in next month’s draft, and the Charlotte Hornets took an up-close look at him on Sunday, along with five other individuals.

“I’m from Eastern North Carolina originally, so it means a lot to me to be in the city, be in the state,” Smith said. “Just to put on for the city close to home. So that was good for me.”

Born in Greenville, N.C. and a graduate of Farmville Central High School, where he led his team to three consecutive Class 2A state championships and a 76-2 mark during that span, Smith had a solid first season as a collegian.

En route to garnering ACC All-Freshman honors, he appeared in 32 games, starting the Wolfpack’s final 25, and averaged 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.6 minutes. He also shot 36.9 percent from 3-point range.

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) prepares to shoot as Clemson’s PJ Hall (24) defends during Clemson’s 70-64 victory over N.C. State in the first round of the ACC men’s basketball tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

At the NBA Draft combine earlier this month, Smith tied for the sixth-highest max vertical leap among participants with a showing of 38.5 inches. He also registered the fourth-fastest lane agility time (10.63), which was the second-best among guards, and also posted the seventh-quickest lane agility time of 3.14.

Determined to show he has an all-around game and can be a good facilitator as well, Smith is confident he could fit in seamlessly should the Hornets, who hold the 13th and 15th selections, elect to bring him on board.

“Just by having good energy in the locker room, knowing I’m going to be a rookie,” Smith said. “So, there’s going to be times when I’m back and forth between here and the G League. So just keeping my energy up. There’s 82 games in a season, make sure you don’t get lazy throughout the season. Keep guys motivated to go hard every day.

“Just go hard, especially on the defensive end, pick guys up full court because offensively I won’t have to be that guy, be a star player. So I’ll just come in, do what I need to do just to help us win. Just play hard on defense and knock down the open shot.”

With one more workout scheduled, in Chicago, prior to the 11:59 p.m. June 1 deadline to withdraw his name from the pool of eligible draftees, Smith has a big decision looming. He’s seeking a guarantee from a team within the top 20, reiterating that whether he falls somewhere in that range will have ramifications on how he proceeds.

Either way, Smith said he’s in a good place.

N.C. State’s Terquavion Smith (0) drives to the basket past Virginia’s Francisco Caffaro (22) during the second half of N.C. State’s 77-63 victory over Virginia at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

“This whole experience has been great for me,” he said. “I’m a willing learner. I’m willing to learn. So everything (that) was being taught, I took that on the chin and just added to my game. So I’ve gotten better over the time, and I feel like if I do take my name out the draft, just going back to college, I feel like I would be a whole ‘nother person.

“My shot selection will be better. I will know time and score. The ball will be in my hands being the lead guard, setting up everybody in their position. Going through this process and working out for teams, I’ve got a taste of the league and how they work hard. Just go hard at it and learn.”

Smith was joined in the session by five others, including LSU product Tari Eason. The 6-6, 217-pound forward is coming off his sophomore season and has been linked to the Hornets in a mock draft or two. He is long, recording the largest hand width, third-longest hand length and fourth-biggest wingspan among the forwards who were measured at the combine.

The 597 points he poured in off the bench for the Tigers over the past two seasons were the most by any reserve in college basketball. He believes he could add even more versatility to the Hornets.

“I just think I bring someone who’s a player on both sides of the ball,” Eason said. “A two-way player who gets up and down, just does a little bit of everything, is going to dive on a loose ball, he’s going to get a rebound, a steal or whatever.”