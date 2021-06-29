How to Host a Summer Olympics Watch Party

Patrick Beverley is a jerk on the court.
What are the stories behind Simone Biles’s five teammates—Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey, and MyKayla Skinner?
Trevor Bauer was among those not happy with Angel Hernandez on Monday.
Just how bad was umpire Angel Hernandez in the Giants' loss to the Dodgers? Let's break it down.
Buster Posey couldn't believe it when he was called up by Angel Hernandez in the first inning Monday night.
Hammer thrower and activist Gwen Berry has received backlash after she appeared to turn her back to the American flag as the national anthem was being played at the U.S. Olympic Trials over the weekend. She responded to some of her critics on Twitter.
Ndamukong Suh comes clean on role in dividing Dolphins' locker room
Should the Warriors trade James Wiseman and Andrew Wiggins this offseason? Chris Mullin doesn't view it as a surefire way to get better.
Pippen is no longer keeping his opinions to himself.
Tour de France riders staged a protest at the start of Tuesday’s stage to complain about perceived dangerous racing conditions after a flurry of crashes.
American sisters Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda highlight the 60-player Olympic women's golf field for Tokyo.
Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic track trials, qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.
Nelly Korda, 22, won her first major at the 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
All-time great limps off Centre Court with painful ankle injury after just six games of first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich American in tears as she waves goodbye, still in search of her 24th slam success Serena Williams’s hopes of matching Margaret Court’s record 24 grand-slam singles titles reached an emotional, premature end on Tuesday night when she was forced to retire injured just six games into her first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Crying as she attempted to serve
Zinchenko scored a luscious spinning half-volley to put Ukraine in front after 27 minutes, putting an Andriy Yarmolenko cross into the Swedish goal.
Venus Williams became the fourth-oldest woman to win a Wimbledon match. Roger Federer advanced despite losing two sets.
Andy Murray joined a mounting chorus of players raising concerns over Wimbledon's "extremely" slippery surface on Tuesday night after Serena Williams became the latest tournament injury casualty following a fall. Williams, the 23-time grand-slam champion, was among a host of players to suffer difficulties with the grass this week as she made a tearful exit following what appeared to be an ankle injury. Her ill-fated match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich took place immediately after Roger Federer's
You have to watch this throw to believe it.
It’s widely been believed that any gay players on the locker rooms of yesteryear remained deeply closeted for fear of being bullied or judged or ostracized. That wasn’t the case universally. Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith recently told TMZ.com that the Bills of the 1990s had at least one gay player on the [more]
