How to Host a Summer Olympics Watch Party

All-time great limps off Centre Court with painful ankle injury after just six games of first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich American in tears as she waves goodbye, still in search of her 24th slam success Serena Williams’s hopes of matching Margaret Court’s record 24 grand-slam singles titles reached an emotional, premature end on Tuesday night when she was forced to retire injured just six games into her first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Crying as she attempted to serve