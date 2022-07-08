Hornets’ summer league is here. Why it’s important and what to watch for in Las Vegas

If Jordan Surenkamp is not a master at juggling, he’s about to be.

Surenkamp is serving as the Charlotte Hornets’ summer league coach and has more than one task on his plate as he guides them in action in Las Vegas, which tips off at 6 p.m. Friday against Indiana. Since their new coach Steve Clifford just jumped on board two weeks ago, Surenkamp and the rest of the summer league staff are at the forefront of the transition.

The Hornets have altered a variety of previous specifics, creating a curve for everyone.

“It’s going to be a lot of different things,” said Surenkamp, who also coaches the G League’s Greensboro Swarm. “With coach Clifford coming in, there is a little bit of a new system that we are going to have to figure out. There is new terminology and there is a lot of growth that is going to happen at that level as well.

“So it’s really balancing the line between learning and developing, and also seeing who’s going to be ready and who’s going to be able to help this year between Charlotte and Greensboro.”

Here are five things to watch for in Las Vegas:

CAN KAI JONES TAKE A LEAP?

Kai Jones burst onto the scene last August with his highlight-reel dunks. Summer league was abuzz with his leaping ability and how he oozed with talent.

Jones’ rookie season was all about development, though, and the 21-year-old jockeyed between suiting up for the Greensboro Swarm and the Hornets. If he is going to crack the rotation and elbow his way into playing major minutes in 2022-23, a good showing in what should be extensive on-court time for him over this next week would be a solid step in the right direction toward that happening.

ON THE MARK?

Upgrading the center position stood among the top chores for the Hornets heading into the offseason and they think they did when they selected Mark Williams No. 15 overall in the draft last month.

Williams towers at 7-foot-1, and factoring in his 7-6 wingspan should make him an excellent rim protector at the next level. Like most rookies, it will take some time for him to adjust to the speed and physicality of the game as well as the length of the season.

Surenkamp said Williams had that deer-in-the-headlights look on his first day of minicamp, but quickly ramped up and displayed rapid improvement as he picks up exactly what the coaching staff wants him to do.

IS JT THOR READY FOR HIS CLOSEUP?

JT Thor has been one of the most frequent faces at the Novant Health Training Center since season’s end.

Understanding this is a huge summer for his potential growth, Thor apparently isn’t taking it lightly and is putting in the work. He can be a versatile piece for the Hornets in his second season and the games in Las Vegas should play a role in him gaining more confidence in his abilities.

Thor said earlier in the week that he feels like a veteran compared to his first summer league sessions. He’ll get a chance to prove it over the next week.

WILL THERE BE GELO?

When the team’s official roster was released last week, LiAngelo Ball’s name was among the ones that stood out. Intrigue immediately began on social media, wondering how much playing time the older brother of Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball would receive in the desert.

But LiAngelo Ball’s mini camp leading into this weekend’s action got derailed.

Ball is in the league’s health and safety protocols, forcing him to miss practice prior to their initial game. Once he’s cleared to return, he still has to get back into playing shape.

Either way, here’s a guess there will again be more chants from the crowd expressing their desire to see the 23-year-old in action, just like there was last year.

WHO WILL SURPRISE MOST?





There are a few other players to keep an eye on when they hit the court.

Bryce McGowens and University of North Carolina product Brady Manek are two of them. McGowens was selected in the second round last month and the Hornets liked the South Carolina native so much they traded up to select him.

Having spent only one season at Nebraska, McGowens is raw and his game needs polishing. But the Hornets have fared well with their second-rounders over the past four years — like Devonte’ Graham, Cody Martin and Jalen McDaniels — and McGowens projects as a nice potential wing at 6-7.

Speaking of second-rounders, could this be Scottie Lewis’ final opportunity to show what he can do? He was on a two-way contract this past season, but that is not the case this summer.