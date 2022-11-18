Hornets podcast: Théo Maledon explains how he’s ready for his likely opportunity

Two months ago, Théo Maledon wasn’t even on the Charlotte Hornets’ radar.

Maledon found himself in Oklahoma City leading into training camp in October, but got traded to Houston in September in an eight-player deal along with Derrick Favors, Ty Jerome, Maurice Harkless in exchange for David Nwaba, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss. The 21-year-old Frenchman didn’t last long with the Rockets, though, and was waived within days of the deal.

The Hornets saw something in Maledon and signed him to a two-way contract, pegging him mostly for the G League’s Greensboro Swarm. However, with all the injuries the Hornets have dealt with in the backcourt – LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Dennis Smith Jr. have each missed time – they’ve counted heavily on Maledon in certain situations. And he’s come through nicely, averaging 4.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 40.9% from 3-point range and 54.2% overall. He’s been a solid find.

In this week’s episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest, Maledon discussed the likelihood of him receiving more playing time with Ball re-injuring his left ankle on Wednesday, where his current comfort level is, how playing in Europe prepared him for the NBA and more.

