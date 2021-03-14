High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 13, 2021
Mar. 14—High schools
Basketball
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 5A
Finals
Saturday's results
New Castle 61, Chartiers Valley 45
Class 4A
Finals
Monday's schedule
North Catholic (18-4) vs. Lincoln Park (17-5) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Finals
Monday's schedule
South Allegheny (17-4) vs. Ellwood City (13-4) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Finals
Saturday's results
OLSH 71, Greensburg Central Catholic 52
PIAA
Sub-regional
Saturday's results
Class 5A
DuBois 56, Carrick 32
Class 2A
Chestnut Ridge 54, Westinghouse 51
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 6A
Finals
Saturday's results
North Allegheny 70, Upper St. Clair 36
Class 5A
Finals
Monday's schedule
Trinity (21-1) vs. Chartiers Valley (21-3) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Finals
Saturday's results
Mohawk 54, North Catholic 48
Class A
Finals
Monday's schedule
Rochester (14-3) vs. West Greene (17-2) at Peters Township, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
PIAA championships
Class AAA
Saturday's results
First place
106: Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township d. Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport, 3-0
113: Jake Van Dee, Cathedral Prep d. Zachary Jacaruso, Delaware Valley, 3-1
120: Mac Church, Waynesburg d. Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg, 2-1 TB2
126: Tyler Kasak, Bethlehem Catholic d. Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional, 3-2
132: Briar Priest, Hempfield d. Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley, 6-0
138: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional d. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, 7-5
145: Wyatt Henson, Waynesburg d. John Altieri, Norwin, 5-3
152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley d. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg, 3-1
160: Jagger Condomitti, Northampton d. Jack McGill, Spring-Ford, 7-3 SV
172: Luca Augustine, Waynesburg d. Trey Kibe, Mifflin County, 3-2
189: Joey Milano, Spring-Ford m.d. Justin Hart, Hampton, 15-5
215: Jake Lucas, Cumberland Valley d. Josh Harkless, Wilson, 3-1 SV
285: Nate Schon, Selinsgrove p. Sean Kinney, Nazareth, 6:26
Third place
106: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley d. Dom Flatt, Solanco, 6-5
113: Vincent Kilkeary, Latrobe d. Troy Hohman, Penn-Trafford, 5-0
120: Mason Leiphart, Dover m.d. Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic, 8-0
126: Ethan Berginc, Hempfield d. Dominic Findora, Downingtown West, 4-1
132: Jude Swisher, Bellefonte Area d. Nathan Lucier, Coatesville, 5-0
138: Kyle Hauserman, Council Rock North d. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 8-4
145: Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield d. Sam McMonagle, WC Henderson, 3-2 TB2
152: Paniro Johnson, Cathedral Prep d. Jared Keslar, Connellsville, 8-5
160: Cole Spencer, Pine Richland d. Matt Colajezzi, Council Rock South, 3-1
172: Dominic Falcone, Easton d. Lance Urbas, State College, 4-1
189: Drew Clearie, Nazareth d. Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte Area, 9-3
215: Ryan Catka, Sun Valley d. Logan Harmon, Armstrong, 3-1
285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield d. Billy McChesney, Greensburg Salem, 1-0
Fifth place
106: Carson Wagner, Northampton d. Luke Sirianni, Abington Heights, 5-1
113: Charlie Bunting, Nazareth d. Cael Mcintyre, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-1
120: Gunnar Myers, Wallenpaupack d. Keanu Manuel, Downingtown East, 2-1 UTB
126: Luke Simcox, Central Mountain d. Patrick Snoke, Northampton, 5-0
132: Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg p. Matt Mayer, Bethlehem Catholic, 5:33
138: Trent Kochersperger, Kennett d. Chandler Ho, DuBois, 1-0
145: Connor Eck, Bensalem d. Riley Bower, Williamsport, 6-3
152: Evan Gleason, Bethlehem Catholic m.d. Dom D'Agostino, Interboro, 10-0
160: Chase Kranitz, Norwin d. Ryan Fry, Red Lion, 11-9
172: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area p. Regan Loughney, La Salle College, 4:33
189: Colt Barley, Penn Manor d. Bryce Molinaro, Hazleton Area, 5-0
215: Carl DiGiorgio, Central Bucks West m.d. Quinn Collins, Central Bucks East, 13-4
285: Matthew Cruise, Easton d. Julien Laventure, Upper Darby, 3-1
Seventh place
106: Tony Burke, Council Rock North m.d. Josh Jasionowicz, Stroudsburg, 11-3
113: Mason Ziegler, Quakertown wbf
120: Austin Fashouer, West Scranton d. Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 4-3
126: Matt Repos, Central Dauphin m.d. Nate Shippey, Interboro, 8-0
132: Dominic Wheatley, Nazareth d. Kelly Kakos, Perkiomen Valley, 4-0
138: Andrew Harmon, Bethlehem Catholic d. Chance Babb, Boyertown, 1-0
145: Dagen Condomitti, Northampton d. William Morrow, North Penn, 2-0
152: Chase Barlow, Strath Haven d. Zac Martin, Neshaminy, 5-2
160: Ethan Richner, Bellefonte Area m.d. Landon Muth, Bethlehem Catholic, 14-6
172: Sonny Sasso, Nazareth d. Matt Romanelli, Downingtown East
189: Brooks Gable, Dallastown wbf
215: Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon vs. Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley, no contest
285: Dawson Dietz, Hampton p. Cameron Butka, West Scranton, 1:39
Competitive Spirit
WPIAL Championships
Saturday's Results
At Hempfield
Class AA
1. Neshannock; 2. Ringgold
Class AAA
1. Hempfield; 2. Butler
AA Small Squad
1. Ringgold
AA Large Squad
1. Neshannock
AAA Small Squad
1. South Fayette
AAA Large Squad
1. Hempfield
Coed Squad
1. Butler
