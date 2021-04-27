High school roundup: Sumner softball team edges Narraguagus 10-9
Apr. 27—SOFTBALL
Sumner 10, Narraguagus 9
At East Sullivan
Sumner top hitters: Brooklyn Newenham 2 singles, Belinda Catheron 2 singles; winning pitcher: Brena Patten 9 strikeouts; Narraguagus top hitters: Riley Grant double, 2 singles; Ceanna Wallace 2 doubles
BASEBALL
Hodgdon 7, So. Aroostook 6
At Hodgdon
Hodgdon top hitters: Elijah Matheson 3 runs scored; winning pitcher: Austin Winslow; Southern Aroostook top hitters: Chris Caswell double, 2 singles, 2 runs scored
