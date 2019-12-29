Here's what the NFL's playoff contenders need to happen to clinch a spot

Week 17 is finally here, and the NFL playoff picture will be set by the end of the day. In the meantime, there's two spots up for grabs — the no. 4 seed in the NFC and the sixth and final wild card spot in the AFC. Here's how those could be filled.

The NFC is a little easier to figure out — if the Philadelphia Eagles win, they're in. Even if they're upset at home by the New York Giants, they can still clinch the NFC East with a Dallas Cowboys loss. But if the Cowboys win, and Philadelphia loses, Dallas will sneak into the field instead.

The AFC, on the other hand, could turn into a doozy if the Tennessee Titans can't beat the Houston Texans. If Tennessee does lose, they can still get in with losses by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts.

The simplest way Pittsburgh can lock up the spot if they beat the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee falls in Houston. But they can also — try to keep track — get in despite a loss if Tennessee and the Oakland Raiders both lose and the Colts win, or if the Colts and Raiders both win coupled with losses by the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots. Go figure.

Oakland is the only other team that has a shot at the no. 6 seed, but their path is even more complex than Pittsburgh's. John Gruden's team will need a win, losses by the Titans and Steelers, as well as a Colts win, and a loss by at least one of Bears, Lions, Chargers, or Patriots.

On second thought...it's probably easiest to just let the games play out and check the standings afterward. Read more at ESPN.

