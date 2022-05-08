Grand slam by Diaz vs. Tigers helps Astros to 7-0 homestand

  • Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16), Yordan Alvarez (44) and Jose Siri celebrate after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. The Astros won 5.0.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz (16), Yordan Alvarez (44) and Jose Siri celebrate after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. The Astros won 5.0.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, and Jeremy Pena celebrate after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. The Astros won 5.0.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, and Jeremy Pena celebrate after a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. The Astros won 5.0.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera strikes out in the ninth inning to end a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. The Astros won 5.0.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera strikes out in the ninth inning to end a baseball game against the Houston Astros Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. The Astros won 5.0.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Alex Bregman celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Houston Astros' Alex Bregman celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, left, celebrates after hitting a home run as Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, left, celebrates after hitting a home run as Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase watches during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, right, celebrates with third base coach Gary Pettis after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, right, celebrates with third base coach Gary Pettis after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel wears a tribute to his mom on Mother's Day during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel wears a tribute to his mom on Mother's Day during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Detroit Tigers' Derek Hill reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    Detroit Tigers' Derek Hill reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
JORDAN GODWIN
·2 min read
HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a grand slam, Jake Odorizzi threw five innings of one-hit ball and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 5-0 on Sunday for a four-game sweep and their seventh straight win.

Díaz’s second home run of the season came in the third inning on a 92 mph fastball from Tigers reliever Drew Hutchison (0-3). It went 347 feet to left-center field, scoring José Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez for a 4-0 lead.

Bregman later padded the lead with a solo homer off Joe Jimenez for his fifth home run of the season.

Houston finished a red-hot homestand against Seattle and Detroit 7-0. When the homestand began, they were 11-11.

Odorizzi (3-2) allowed one hit in five innings, while striking out five. The veteran right-hander has allowed just one run across his last three starts after allowing 12 runs in his first three starts of the season.

Cristian Javier pitched three scoreless innings in relief of Odorizzi. He struck out five and gave up no hits. Javier was scheduled to make his third start of the season Tuesday, but his return to the bullpen signals that the Astros are likely moving away from their recent six-game rotation.

Detroit starter Wily Peralta pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out three before Detroit turned to Hutchison, who allowed four runs and two hits while striking out four.

The loss dropped the struggling Tigers to 8-19, the worst record in the American League.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: OF Austin Meadows (non-COVID-19 illness) was available to be used as a pinch-hitter, but manager A.J. Hinch said before the game that he didn’t feel comfortable starting him after he had been mostly confined to bed for the past two days. … OF Victor Reyes (left quad strain) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Tuesday.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. continues to make progress in his rehab from a flexor strain in the offseason. On Sunday, he threw from 90 feet for the first time in the process.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Michael Pineda (1-1, 3.77 ERA) starts for Detroit on Monday when the Tigers host the Athletics for the first in a five-game series. He has allowed two runs or less in two of three starts this season.

Astros: Justin Verlander (3-1, 1.93) will likely start Tuesday when the Astros open up a nine-game road trip that starts in Minnesota. Verlander has allowed two runs or less in four of five starts this season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

