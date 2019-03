Daniela Ciriello is currently six-years-old and was diagnosed at fourteen months with Beta Thalassemia Major which is also known as Cooley’s Anemia. Find out how she became a member of one of the most dominant teams in basketball, the University of Connecticut Lady Huskies, and learn what head coach Geno Auriemma and the team's star players have to say about their newest teammate.

