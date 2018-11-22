Georgia Football Player Takes Out ESPN Reporter Laura Rutledge On The Sidelines, Then Asks Her Out On A Date

sports reporter with microphone

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge found herself becoming the unsuspecting victim of a football tackle when two college football players crashed into her as she reported from the sidelines at a game between the University Of Georgia and The University Of Massachusetts.

“Took an L in Athens today,” she tweeted on November 17. “So many thanks to everyone at @UGAAthletics for their help after this happened…even though I’m a Gator.”

But the story doesn’t end there.

As Hollywood Life reports, one of the players who knocked her over thought that this was his chance to ask the sportscaster on a date.

“Hey @LauraMRutledge really sorry I knocked you down, but… I can pick you up at 7,” tweeted UoG player Prather Hudson.

