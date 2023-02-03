Friday’s HS primer: Muggsy Bogues’ new tournament with Terry Rozier; Latin dedicates court
For several years, former Charlotte Hornets star Muggsy Bogues has wanted to sponsor a tournament featuring middle school basketball teams in the area.
On Saturday, Bogues’ dream will come true.
The first Muggsy Bogues Middle School Basketball Tournament will be held Saturday at Carolina Courts in Indian Trail. The tournament features more than a dozen CMS middle schools as well as Mecklenburg County private schools and schools from Union County.
Bogues said there are 36 teams registered: 22 boys’ and 14 girls’ teams. Each team will play at least two games beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. At 6, championship games will be held for the boys and girls. Current Hornets star Terry Rozier will be a special guest.
Tickets are $15 and children 10-and-under get in free. Proceeds from the event, including donations, benefit the Bogues’ foundation, which seeks to help at-risk families in the community by addressing food insecurity, education access and job training.
“I’ve been talking about doing this for a minute,” Bogues said, “and we were finally able to make it come to fruition. I just wanted to give these kids an opportunity to shine, to get some light on them.”
CMS athletic director Ericia Turner said the district’s 46 middle schools do not have a postseason tournament or event of any kind, but she and Bogues have discussed possibly using future versions of this event to help do that.
Bogues said this year’s event came together in a matter of weeks, but plans to make this an annual thing, with an emphasis on including middle school teams from throughout the region.
“Teams are so excited about playing Saturday,” Bogues said, “and I knew that. Their season is over and only certain counties have playoffs for middle school. I think this will be a fun day for the kids, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Charlotte Latin to name floor after legendary coach
Jerry Faulkner won nearly 900 games as a high school basketball coach and guided Charlotte Latin to five state championships.
On Friday night, the gym floor at Charlotte Latin will be named for him.
Faulkner, who coached the Hawks from 1985 through 2007 and then had a successful career at two coastal South Carolina schools, will be honored at halftime of the Charlotte Latin-Charlotte Country Day boys’ game.
Charlotte Latin officials say they expect more than 50 of his former players to be on hand for the ceremony.
In his 22 seasons with the Hawks, Faulkner compiled a record of 515-157. Only once did Charlotte Latin have a losing record with Faulkner at the helm.
Many of his players went on to play in college, and one, Anthony Morrow, played in the NBA and is now an executive with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
He was selected as head coach of the East team in the 2001 McDonald’s All-American Game.
Faulkner moved to the Hilton Head, South Carolina, area after leaving Charlotte, but it didn’t take him long to get back into coaching. He coached at Hilton Head Christian, took a brief break, and then took over the Hilton Head Prep job in 2012.
Faulkner coached Hilton Head Prep to the S.C. Independent Schools’ 2A state championship in 2019. He retired from Hilton Head Prep last year.
Talking Preps Picks
Prep basketball previews
A look at some of this weekend’s top boys’ and girls’ basketball games in the area this weekend. Records are as of Thursday.
Friday
(Boys) Chambers (16-5, 8-1 Queen City 3A-4A) at North Mecklenburg (20-1, 9-0), about 7:30 p.m. – First of all, if you don’t have a ticket, don’t show up for this battle of top-10 teams. The game is a sellout. Second, if you have a ticket, get there early. The Vikings’ gym fills in a hurry. North Mecklenburg clinches at least a regular-season conference title tie with a victory.
North Mecklenburg, the No. 2-ranked 4A team in the state, beat the Cougars 77-74 in overtime in a Jan. 6 meeting. Chambers, ranked fifth, rallied from a 33-24 halftime deficit in that game. Chambers will hope to contain five-star recruit Isaiah Evans, who torched the Cougars for 45 points (29 in the second half). Jahmir Brown had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in that game.
(Boys) Charlotte Catholic (18-4, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (15-5, 8-2), about 7:30 p.m. – This is one of two big games Friday night in the Southwestern 4A. Butler beat the Cougars 52-50 in a Jan. 6 meeting, with Zion McDuffie scoring 25 points and making five steals. Charlotte Catholic junior Ryan Lewis scored 23 in that game. The host Bulldogs are on a roll, having won nine of their last 10.
(Boys) Independence (13-8, 5-4) at East Mecklenburg (16-5, 7-2), about 7:30 p.m. – The host Eagles had a miserable night in their first meeting with Independence, falling 68-51 on Jan. 6. The Patriots won that game by holding the Eagles’ Jordon Nevill and Jonah Lawrence — each averaging more than 20 points a game — to about half their season averages. An East Meck victory, coupled with a Butler victory over Charlotte Catholic, would create a virtual three-way tie for first place.
(Girls) Watauga (16-5, 6-1 Northwestern 3A-4A) at Hibriten (18-3, 5-2), about 6:30 p.m. – Watauga, ranked sixth in 4A statewide this week, can clinch at least a regular-season conference title tie with a victory. But Hibriten scored a 48-45 victory over the Pioneers on Jan. 12, holding Watauga’s standout sophomore, Kate Sears, to 6-of-19 shooting. Hibriten, ranked 10th in 3A, got 17 points that night from Emma Porah.
(Girls) Ashbrook (13-7, 8-2 Big South 3A) at Stuart Cramer (16-5, 8-3), about 6 p.m. – These teams, along with Hunter Huss (9-2), are in the thick of a tight race. Ashbrook trounced the Storm 61-38 on Jan. 10, with Madison Cole (23 points) and Kennette Bess (21) leading the way. Stuart Cramer’s 5-6 freshman guard, Oshauna Holland, is averaging 17.9 points, 4.5 assists and 5.5 steals per game.
(Boys) Central Cabarrus (21-0, 11-0 South Piedmont 3A) at West Rowan (14-6, 9-2), about 7:30 p.m. – The visiting Vikings (N.C.’s No. 1-ranked 3A team) clinch the conference’s regular-season championship with a victory. And they pummeled West Rowan 95-43 in a Jan. 10 game, scoring 70 points in the first half, shooting 56 percent from the floor, and putting five players in double figures. But the Falcons have won eight in a row since that loss. Athan Gill scored 26 for West Rowan in a Tuesday night victory at Lake Norman Charter.
(Girls) Central Cabarrus (14-7, 8-3) at West Rowan (20-0, 11-0), about 6 p.m. – This is the opposite scenario of the boys’ game. West Rowan trounced the Vikings 63-31 on Jan. 10. The Falcons are led by junior Lauren Arnold (14.6 points) and freshman Tiara Thompson (12.3). Kyra Lewis, a 5-7 junior forward, is averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for Central Cabarrus.
(Girls) St. Stephens (15-6, 9-2 Western Foothills 3A) at East Lincoln (21-0, 11-0), about 6 p.m. – The host Mustangs routed St. Stephens 75-35 on Jan. 10 and clinch the conference regular-season title with a victory here. East Lincoln (ranked No. 4 in 3A statewide) led 22-7 after one quarter and shot 57 percent from the floor in that first meeting. St. Stephens does not have a senior in its starting lineup. Sophomore Kennedy Blevins is averaging 15.1 points a game.
(Boys) Community School of Davidson (14-7, 7-2 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Lincoln Charter (16-11, 9-0), about 7:30 p.m. – Lincoln Charter beat the Spartans 54-50 on Jan. 17, piling up a 26-17 edge in rebounds. Cairo Morales grabbed seven boards in that game. The Eagles will wrap up at least a regular-season title tie with a victory. One thing’s for sure: Lincoln Charter won’t want to let the Spartans’ Connor Ferguson get the ball if the game is close in the final seconds. Ferguson hit a three-quarter-court shot in the closing seconds Tuesday, as his team edged Pine Lake Prep 58-57. It was Ferguson’s only points of the game.
(Boys) East Gaston (16-2, 7-1 Southern Piedmont 1A-2A) at Shelby (14-5, 8-1), about 7:30 p.m. – East Gaston will try to slow down a Shelby team that has won 10 in a row. That streak includes an 80-62 victory over East Gaston on Jan. 10. Drew Hollifield’s 24 points led the Golden Lions that night. East Gaston is ranked eighth this week in the state 2A poll.
(Boys) Union Academy (12-6, 5-1 Yadkin Valley 1A-2A) at Albemarle (15-4, 6-1), about 7:30 p.m. – These teams are part of a tight battle with North Stanly (6-1). Albemarle beat Union Academy 72-55 on Jan. 9, holding the Cardinals to 31 percent shooting from the floor.
Steve Lyttle
The schedule
All matchups are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless otherwise noted; most girls’ games begin around 6 p.m., with boys’ games following
Friday
Queen City 3A-4A
Chambers at North Mecklenburg
Hopewell at West Mecklenburg
Hough at Mallard Creek
South Meck 4A
Berry Academy at Palisades
Harding at Ardrey Kell
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Southwestern 4A
Charlotte Catholic at Butler
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Providence at Rocky River
CISAA
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Providence Day at Covenant Day
Greater Metro 4 4A
A.L. Brown at South Iredell
Cox Mill at Lake Norman
West Cabarrus at Mooresville
Southern Carolina 4A
Cuthbertson at Weddington
Piedmont at Marvin Ridge
Sun Valley at Porter Ridge
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at Ashe County
South Caldwell at Alexander Central
Watauga at Hibriten
Sandhills 3A-4A
Lee County at Richmond Senior
Pinecrest at Scotland County
Union Pines at Hoke County
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer
Crest at North Gaston
Hunter Huss at Forestview
Kings Mountain at South Point
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at West Rowan
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
East Rowan at Jesse Carson
South Rowan at Lake Norman Charter
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory at West Iredell
North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard
Statesville at North Iredell
St. Stephens at East Lincoln
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Concord Academy at SouthLake Christian
Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian
Northside Christian at Gaston Day
Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian
Rocky River 2A-3A
Forest Hills at Anson County
Monroe at West Stanly
Parkwood at Central Academy
Catawba Valley 2A
Bunker Hill at Maiden
Lincolnton at East Burke
Newton-Conover at Bandys
West Lincoln at West Caldwell
Mountain Foothills 2A
Brevard at Patton
Chase at Polk County
East Rutherford at R-S Central
Foothills Athletic Association
Davidson Day at Statesville Christian
Hickory Christian at University Christian
Southern Piedmont Athletic Association
Covenant Classical at Victory Christian (boys)
Lake Norman Christian at North Hills Christian (boys)
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter
Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Charter
Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King
Central Carolina 1A-2A
East Davidson at South Davidson
Salisbury at Lexington
West Davidson at North Rowan
Southern Piedmont 1A-2A
Bessemer City at Burns
East Gaston at Shelby
Highland Tech at Cherryville
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County at C.D. Owen
Madison County at Mountain Heritage
Rosman at Mitchell County
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Mount Pleasant at North Stanly
Jay M. Robinson at South Stanly (boys)
Union Academy at Albemarle
Metro 8 1A
Apprentice Academy at Corvian Community (boys)
Carolina International at Cabarrus Charter
Piedmont Community Charter vs. Queens Grant Charter, at Indian Trail Carolina Courts
Nonconference
A.C. Reynolds at Myers Park
Central Carolina Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Charlotte Elite Academy at Oak Hill (VA) Regional (boys)
South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius School
United Faith Christian at Corvian Community (girls)
York Prep at Carmel Christian (boys)
Saturday
Nonconference
Northwestern (SC) at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys, 3 p.m.)
South Charlotte Thunder at Oak Hill (VA) Academy Regional (boys, 4 p.m.)
Sunday
No games scheduled