Friday’s HS primer: Muggsy Bogues’ new tournament with Terry Rozier; Latin dedicates court

For several years, former Charlotte Hornets star Muggsy Bogues has wanted to sponsor a tournament featuring middle school basketball teams in the area.

On Saturday, Bogues’ dream will come true.

The first Muggsy Bogues Middle School Basketball Tournament will be held Saturday at Carolina Courts in Indian Trail. The tournament features more than a dozen CMS middle schools as well as Mecklenburg County private schools and schools from Union County.

Bogues said there are 36 teams registered: 22 boys’ and 14 girls’ teams. Each team will play at least two games beginning Saturday at 8 p.m. At 6, championship games will be held for the boys and girls. Current Hornets star Terry Rozier will be a special guest.

Tickets are $15 and children 10-and-under get in free. Proceeds from the event, including donations, benefit the Bogues’ foundation, which seeks to help at-risk families in the community by addressing food insecurity, education access and job training.

“I’ve been talking about doing this for a minute,” Bogues said, “and we were finally able to make it come to fruition. I just wanted to give these kids an opportunity to shine, to get some light on them.”

CMS athletic director Ericia Turner said the district’s 46 middle schools do not have a postseason tournament or event of any kind, but she and Bogues have discussed possibly using future versions of this event to help do that.

Bogues said this year’s event came together in a matter of weeks, but plans to make this an annual thing, with an emphasis on including middle school teams from throughout the region.

“Teams are so excited about playing Saturday,” Bogues said, “and I knew that. Their season is over and only certain counties have playoffs for middle school. I think this will be a fun day for the kids, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Charlotte Latin to name floor after legendary coach

Jerry Faulkner won nearly 900 games as a high school basketball coach and guided Charlotte Latin to five state championships.

On Friday night, the gym floor at Charlotte Latin will be named for him.

Faulkner, who coached the Hawks from 1985 through 2007 and then had a successful career at two coastal South Carolina schools, will be honored at halftime of the Charlotte Latin-Charlotte Country Day boys’ game.

Charlotte Latin officials say they expect more than 50 of his former players to be on hand for the ceremony.

In his 22 seasons with the Hawks, Faulkner compiled a record of 515-157. Only once did Charlotte Latin have a losing record with Faulkner at the helm.

Many of his players went on to play in college, and one, Anthony Morrow, played in the NBA and is now an executive with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He was selected as head coach of the East team in the 2001 McDonald’s All-American Game.

Faulkner moved to the Hilton Head, South Carolina, area after leaving Charlotte, but it didn’t take him long to get back into coaching. He coached at Hilton Head Christian, took a brief break, and then took over the Hilton Head Prep job in 2012.

Faulkner coached Hilton Head Prep to the S.C. Independent Schools’ 2A state championship in 2019. He retired from Hilton Head Prep last year.

A look at some of this weekend’s top boys’ and girls’ basketball games in the area this weekend. Records are as of Thursday.

Friday

(Boys) Chambers (16-5, 8-1 Queen City 3A-4A) at North Mecklenburg (20-1, 9-0), about 7:30 p.m. – First of all, if you don’t have a ticket, don’t show up for this battle of top-10 teams. The game is a sellout. Second, if you have a ticket, get there early. The Vikings’ gym fills in a hurry. North Mecklenburg clinches at least a regular-season conference title tie with a victory.

North Mecklenburg, the No. 2-ranked 4A team in the state, beat the Cougars 77-74 in overtime in a Jan. 6 meeting. Chambers, ranked fifth, rallied from a 33-24 halftime deficit in that game. Chambers will hope to contain five-star recruit Isaiah Evans, who torched the Cougars for 45 points (29 in the second half). Jahmir Brown had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in that game.

(Boys) Charlotte Catholic (18-4, 9-1 Southwestern 4A) at Butler (15-5, 8-2), about 7:30 p.m. – This is one of two big games Friday night in the Southwestern 4A. Butler beat the Cougars 52-50 in a Jan. 6 meeting, with Zion McDuffie scoring 25 points and making five steals. Charlotte Catholic junior Ryan Lewis scored 23 in that game. The host Bulldogs are on a roll, having won nine of their last 10.

(Boys) Independence (13-8, 5-4) at East Mecklenburg (16-5, 7-2), about 7:30 p.m. – The host Eagles had a miserable night in their first meeting with Independence, falling 68-51 on Jan. 6. The Patriots won that game by holding the Eagles’ Jordon Nevill and Jonah Lawrence — each averaging more than 20 points a game — to about half their season averages. An East Meck victory, coupled with a Butler victory over Charlotte Catholic, would create a virtual three-way tie for first place.

(Girls) Watauga (16-5, 6-1 Northwestern 3A-4A) at Hibriten (18-3, 5-2), about 6:30 p.m. – Watauga, ranked sixth in 4A statewide this week, can clinch at least a regular-season conference title tie with a victory. But Hibriten scored a 48-45 victory over the Pioneers on Jan. 12, holding Watauga’s standout sophomore, Kate Sears, to 6-of-19 shooting. Hibriten, ranked 10th in 3A, got 17 points that night from Emma Porah.

(Girls) Ashbrook (13-7, 8-2 Big South 3A) at Stuart Cramer (16-5, 8-3), about 6 p.m. – These teams, along with Hunter Huss (9-2), are in the thick of a tight race. Ashbrook trounced the Storm 61-38 on Jan. 10, with Madison Cole (23 points) and Kennette Bess (21) leading the way. Stuart Cramer’s 5-6 freshman guard, Oshauna Holland, is averaging 17.9 points, 4.5 assists and 5.5 steals per game.

(Boys) Central Cabarrus (21-0, 11-0 South Piedmont 3A) at West Rowan (14-6, 9-2), about 7:30 p.m. – The visiting Vikings (N.C.’s No. 1-ranked 3A team) clinch the conference’s regular-season championship with a victory. And they pummeled West Rowan 95-43 in a Jan. 10 game, scoring 70 points in the first half, shooting 56 percent from the floor, and putting five players in double figures. But the Falcons have won eight in a row since that loss. Athan Gill scored 26 for West Rowan in a Tuesday night victory at Lake Norman Charter.

(Girls) Central Cabarrus (14-7, 8-3) at West Rowan (20-0, 11-0), about 6 p.m. – This is the opposite scenario of the boys’ game. West Rowan trounced the Vikings 63-31 on Jan. 10. The Falcons are led by junior Lauren Arnold (14.6 points) and freshman Tiara Thompson (12.3). Kyra Lewis, a 5-7 junior forward, is averaging 14.2 points and 8.7 rebounds for Central Cabarrus.

(Girls) St. Stephens (15-6, 9-2 Western Foothills 3A) at East Lincoln (21-0, 11-0), about 6 p.m. – The host Mustangs routed St. Stephens 75-35 on Jan. 10 and clinch the conference regular-season title with a victory here. East Lincoln (ranked No. 4 in 3A statewide) led 22-7 after one quarter and shot 57 percent from the floor in that first meeting. St. Stephens does not have a senior in its starting lineup. Sophomore Kennedy Blevins is averaging 15.1 points a game.

(Boys) Community School of Davidson (14-7, 7-2 Catawba Shores 1A-2A) at Lincoln Charter (16-11, 9-0), about 7:30 p.m. – Lincoln Charter beat the Spartans 54-50 on Jan. 17, piling up a 26-17 edge in rebounds. Cairo Morales grabbed seven boards in that game. The Eagles will wrap up at least a regular-season title tie with a victory. One thing’s for sure: Lincoln Charter won’t want to let the Spartans’ Connor Ferguson get the ball if the game is close in the final seconds. Ferguson hit a three-quarter-court shot in the closing seconds Tuesday, as his team edged Pine Lake Prep 58-57. It was Ferguson’s only points of the game.

(Boys) East Gaston (16-2, 7-1 Southern Piedmont 1A-2A) at Shelby (14-5, 8-1), about 7:30 p.m. – East Gaston will try to slow down a Shelby team that has won 10 in a row. That streak includes an 80-62 victory over East Gaston on Jan. 10. Drew Hollifield’s 24 points led the Golden Lions that night. East Gaston is ranked eighth this week in the state 2A poll.

(Boys) Union Academy (12-6, 5-1 Yadkin Valley 1A-2A) at Albemarle (15-4, 6-1), about 7:30 p.m. – These teams are part of a tight battle with North Stanly (6-1). Albemarle beat Union Academy 72-55 on Jan. 9, holding the Cardinals to 31 percent shooting from the floor.

All matchups are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless otherwise noted; most girls’ games begin around 6 p.m., with boys’ games following

Friday

Queen City 3A-4A

Chambers at North Mecklenburg

Hopewell at West Mecklenburg

Hough at Mallard Creek

South Meck 4A

Berry Academy at Palisades

Harding at Ardrey Kell

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A

Charlotte Catholic at Butler

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Providence at Rocky River

CISAA

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown at South Iredell

Cox Mill at Lake Norman

West Cabarrus at Mooresville

Southern Carolina 4A

Cuthbertson at Weddington

Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Sun Valley at Porter Ridge

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at Ashe County

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

Watauga at Hibriten

Sandhills 3A-4A

Lee County at Richmond Senior

Pinecrest at Scotland County

Union Pines at Hoke County

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Crest at North Gaston

Hunter Huss at Forestview

Kings Mountain at South Point

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at West Rowan

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

East Rowan at Jesse Carson

South Rowan at Lake Norman Charter

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at West Iredell

North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard

Statesville at North Iredell

St. Stephens at East Lincoln

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Concord Academy at SouthLake Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian

Northside Christian at Gaston Day

Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills at Anson County

Monroe at West Stanly

Parkwood at Central Academy

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at Maiden

Lincolnton at East Burke

Newton-Conover at Bandys

West Lincoln at West Caldwell

Mountain Foothills 2A

Brevard at Patton

Chase at Polk County

East Rutherford at R-S Central

Foothills Athletic Association

Davidson Day at Statesville Christian

Hickory Christian at University Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic Association

Covenant Classical at Victory Christian (boys)

Lake Norman Christian at North Hills Christian (boys)

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter

Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King

Central Carolina 1A-2A

East Davidson at South Davidson

Salisbury at Lexington

West Davidson at North Rowan

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Bessemer City at Burns

East Gaston at Shelby

Highland Tech at Cherryville

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at C.D. Owen

Madison County at Mountain Heritage

Rosman at Mitchell County

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Mount Pleasant at North Stanly

Jay M. Robinson at South Stanly (boys)

Union Academy at Albemarle

Metro 8 1A

Apprentice Academy at Corvian Community (boys)

Carolina International at Cabarrus Charter

Piedmont Community Charter vs. Queens Grant Charter, at Indian Trail Carolina Courts

Nonconference

A.C. Reynolds at Myers Park

Central Carolina Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Charlotte Elite Academy at Oak Hill (VA) Regional (boys)

South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius School

United Faith Christian at Corvian Community (girls)

York Prep at Carmel Christian (boys)

Saturday

Nonconference

Northwestern (SC) at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys, 3 p.m.)

South Charlotte Thunder at Oak Hill (VA) Academy Regional (boys, 4 p.m.)

Sunday

No games scheduled