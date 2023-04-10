Ex-NFL QB cites odd reason for why Joe Burrow is superior to Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes

It’s no surprise that former Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer would see Joe Burrow as the best quarterback in the NFL.

Players develop a bond with a team they played for, and Palmer’s brother, Jordan, worked with Burrow before he entered the NFL.

What is surprising is when the Palmer brothers got together for a discussion on the “QB Room” podcast, Carson Palmer expressly mentioned a shortcoming of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL MVP.

“I think Joe is the best quarterback in the league. I know Patrick (Mahomes) is phenomenal, but I just think Joe’s more consistent. He’s more consistent,” Carson Palmer said. “He’s more accountable to run the system and the play that’s called and not feel like, ‘Well, he didn’t win last time and get open for me, so I’m gonna do it with my feet,’ and then before you know it, you’re sacked for a 4-yard loss because you tried to make two or three guys miss.

“Joe is just, talk about not having a weakness. Mentally strong, physically tough, accurate, can throw it far enough, fast enough, gets the ball out quick, and then he can actually do a lot with his legs. He just rarely shows it. I think he’s as athletic outside of the pocket and can do a lot of the same things Patrick Mahomes has done. He hasn’t done it and showed it. He’s played more within his system and style, but I think he’s the best quarterback in the league.”

Mahomes improvises too often? And he takes too many sacks? That was a surprise to Fox Sports’ Geoff Schwartz, the former Chiefs offensive lineman.

And if you had said after 2021 that Mahomes would lock onto Hill too often and then leave the pocket when he’s not open… sure thing. Yep. But after 2022 that’s not how he played or the offense was executed — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 9, 2023

You can accurately say Joe Burrow is a fantastic quarterback and everyone will nod in agreement. But when you add those extra things about Mahomes then ppl automatically discredit what he said. He didn’t have to do that. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 9, 2023

Mahomes was sacked 26 times in the 2022 season, while Burrow was sacked 41 times.

Story continues

Palmer, who played for Bengals from 2004-10, added this about Burrow’s escapability: “You saw him do it in the championship game on third and whatever it was when he shook No. 32 of the Chiefs. Wide open, he’s dead to rights. That’s fourth down, you’re punting. He just had that wiggle, that shake at the right time. He’s so confident in his legs. He just doesn’t take off and do it as much as Mahomes does it. ...

“I just think when you watch him play, nothing is too big. Nothing is overwhelming.”

Here is the discussion.