Every former Georgia football player in the NFL following the draft

Following the 2022 NFL draft, there are now 57 former Georgia football players on NFL rosters spread out across 28 different teams. The Bulldogs broke the record when it had 15 players selected in the 2022 draft, meaning there are now 15 more guys for UGA fans to follow closely on Sundays in the fall.

With the draft behind us and the 2022 season approaching, here’s a look at all 57 former Georgia players that are currently on NFL rosters.

But first, let’s look at a breakdown by position and team.

(Last updated: May 9, 2022).

Breakdown by position:

Of the 57 players in the NFL, 28 play offense, 25 play defense and four play special teams.

Position No. of players Linebacker 9 Wide receiver 8 Running back 5 Center 4 Cornerback 4 Defensive end 4 Defensive tackle 4 Offensive guard 4 Safety 4 Tight end 4 Offensive tackle 2 Punter 2 Long snapper 1 Place kicker 1 Quarterback 1

Breakdown by NFL team:

Georgia has 57 players across 28 different teams.

Arizona Cardinals (2)

Arizona Cardinals (2)

WR A.J. Green

DL Jonathan Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons (3)

Atlanta Falcons (3)

OLB Lorenzo Carter

TE John FitzPatrick

OL Justin Shaffer

Baltimore Ravens (2)

Baltimore Ravens (2)

OL Ben Cleveland

LS Nick Moore

Buffalo Bills (2)

Buffalo Bills (2)

RB James Cook

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Chicago Bears (1)

Chicago Bears (1)

LB Roquan Smith

Cincinnati Bengals (3)

Cincinnati Bengals (3)

OL Lamont Gaillard

OL Trey Hill

RB Elijah Holyfield

Cleveland Browns (3)

Cleveland Browns (3)

RB Nick Chubb

DB Richard LeCounte

WR Javon Wims

Denver Broncos (1)

Denver Broncos (1)

DB J.R. Reed

Detroit Lions (1)

Detroit Lions (1)

RB D’Andre Swift

Green Bay Packers (3)

Green Bay Packers (3)

CB Eric Stokes

LB Quay Walker

DL Devonte Wyatt

Houston Texans (2)

Houston Texans (2)

WR Chris Conley

LB Jordan Jenkins

Indianapolis Colts (2)

Indianapolis Colts (2)

PK Rodrigo Blankenship

TE Eli Wolf

Jacksonville Jaguars (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3)

DB Tyson Campbell

WR Terry Godwin

DE Travon Walker

Kansas City Chiefs (3)

Kansas City Chiefs (3)

DB Deandre Baker

WR Mecole Hardman

DL Malik Herring

Las Vegas Raiders (1)

Las Vegas Raiders (1)

RB Zamir White

Los Angeles Chargers (3)

Los Angeles Chargers (3)

TE Tre’ McKitty

OL Jammere Salyer

DB Mark Webb

Los Angeles Rams (3)

Los Angeles Rams (3)

QB Matthew Stafford

DB Derion Kendrick

LB Leonard Floyd

Miami Dolphins (3)

Miami Dolphins (3)

DL John Jenkins

OL Solomon Kindley

LB Channing Tindall

Minnesota Vikings (1)

Minnesota Vikings (1)

DB Lewis Cine

New England Patriots (2)

New England Patriots (2)

OL David Andrews

OL Isaiah Wynn

New York Giants (3)

New York Giants (3)

LB Tae Crowder

OLB Azeez Ojulari

OL Andrew Thomas

New York Jets (1)

New York Jets (1)

WR Lawrence Cager

Philadelphia Eagles (2)

Philadelphia Eagles (2)

DL Jordan Davis

LB Nakobe Dean

Pittsburgh Steelers (2)

P Cameron Nizialek

WR George Pickens

San Francisco 49ers (1)

San Francisco 49ers (1)

TE Charlie Woerner

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)

P Jake Camarda

Tennessee Titans (2)

Tennessee Titans (2)

OL Ben Jones

LB Monty Rice

Washington Commanders (1)

Washington Commanders (1)

DL Tyler Clark

