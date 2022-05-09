Every former Georgia football player in the NFL following the draft
Following the 2022 NFL draft, there are now 57 former Georgia football players on NFL rosters spread out across 28 different teams. The Bulldogs broke the record when it had 15 players selected in the 2022 draft, meaning there are now 15 more guys for UGA fans to follow closely on Sundays in the fall.
With the draft behind us and the 2022 season approaching, here’s a look at all 57 former Georgia players that are currently on NFL rosters.
But first, let’s look at a breakdown by position and team.
(Last updated: May 9, 2022).
Breakdown by position:
Of the 57 players in the NFL, 28 play offense, 25 play defense and four play special teams.
Position
No. of players
Linebacker
9
Wide receiver
8
Running back
5
Center
4
Cornerback
4
Defensive end
4
Defensive tackle
4
Offensive guard
4
Safety
4
Tight end
4
Offensive tackle
2
Punter
2
Long snapper
1
Place kicker
1
Quarterback
1
Breakdown by NFL team:
Georgia has 57 players across 28 different teams.
NFL Team
No. of Players on Team
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
3
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
2
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
Arizona Cardinals (2)
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
WR A.J. Green
Atlanta Falcons (3)
Justin Shaffer #54 of the Georgia Bulldogs was selected by Atlanta in the 2022 NFL draft. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
OLB Lorenzo Carter
TE John FitzPatrick
OL Justin Shaffer
Baltimore Ravens (2)
Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Cleveland. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
OL Ben Cleveland
LS Nick Moore
Buffalo Bills (2)
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)
RB James Cook
WR Isaiah McKenzie
Chicago Bears (1)
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith (58) — Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
LB Roquan Smith
Cincinnati Bengals (3)
Cincinnati Bengals center Trey Hill (63) (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
OL Trey Hill
Cleveland Browns (3)
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) (Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)
RB Nick Chubb
DB Richard LeCounte
WR Javon Wims
Denver Broncos (1)
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
DB J.R. Reed
Detroit Lions (1)
Lions running back D’Andre Swift (Syndication: Detroit Free Press)
RB D’Andre Swift
Green Bay Packers (3)
CB Eric Stokes #21 (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
CB Eric Stokes
LB Quay Walker
DL Devonte Wyatt
Houston Texans (2)
Texans wide receiver Chris Conley (18) falls into the end zone for a touchdown (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)
WR Chris Conley
LB Jordan Jenkins
Indianapolis Colts (2)
Indianapolis Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)
PK Rodrigo Blankenship
TE Eli Wolf
Jacksonville Jaguars (3)
Tyson Campbell #32 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates after making an interception. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
DB Tyson Campbell
WR Terry Godwin
DE Travon Walker
Kansas City Chiefs (3)
Kansas City Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman (17). (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
DB Deandre Baker
WR Mecole Hardman
DL Malik Herring
Las Vegas Raiders (1)
Georgia Bulldogs running back Zamir White was picked by the Raiders in the 2022 NFL draft. (John Reed-USA TODAY Sports)
RB Zamir White
Los Angeles Chargers (3)
TE Tre’ McKitty #88 of the Los Angeles Chargers (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
TE Tre’ McKitty
OL Jammere Salyer
DB Mark Webb
Los Angeles Rams (3)
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
QB Matthew Stafford
DB Derion Kendrick
LB Leonard Floyd
Miami Dolphins (3)
Miami Dolphins offensive guard Solomon Kindley (ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST)
DL John Jenkins
OL Solomon Kindley
LB Channing Tindall
Minnesota Vikings (1)
Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine was picked in the first round of the 2022 draft by the Vikings. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
DB Lewis Cine
New England Patriots (2)
New England Patriots center David Andrews (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)
OL David Andrews
OL Isaiah Wynn
New York Giants (3)
New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder (48) breaks a tackle for a touchdown (Syndication: The Record)
LB Tae Crowder
OLB Azeez Ojulari
OL Andrew Thomas
New York Jets (1)
New York Jets wide receiver Lawrence Cager (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)
WR Lawrence Cager
Philadelphia Eagles (2)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90). The Eagles drafted Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean in the 2022 draft. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
DL Jordan Davis
LB Nakobe Dean
Pittsburgh Steelers (2)
P Cameron Nizialek
WR George Pickens
San Francisco 49ers (1)
49ers tight end Charlie Woerner #89 (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
TE Charlie Woerner
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1)
P Jake Camarda
Tennessee Titans (2)
Ben Jones #60 of the Tennessee Titans (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
OL Ben Jones
LB Monty Rice
Washington Commanders (1)
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Tyler Clark (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)
DL Tyler Clark
1
1