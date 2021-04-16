An ESPN reporter surprised everyone when she seamlessly switched languages while interviewing an international WNBA draft pick

Meredith Cash
holly rowe
ESPN's Holly Rowe wasted no time transitioning from English to French while interviewing WNBA first-round pick Iliana Rupert during a live broadcast. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

  • ESPN reporter Holly Rowe interviewed many of the players selected in the WNBA Draft Thursday night.

  • When the Las Vegas Aces took French center Iliana Rupert, Rowe seamlessly switched languages on air.

  • Viewers were shocked by the revelation that the beloved reporter is fluent in French.

