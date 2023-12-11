Eagles-Cowboys blowout still draws 26.3 million viewers

How 'bout them Cowboys, indeed.

Sunday night's game between Philadelphia and Dallas racked up 26.3 million viewers for NBC. It's the biggest audience for a December Sunday night game since 2016.

Of that amount, 2.3 million watched the game via streaming, NBC's biggest regular-season streaming audience.

And the total audience likely would have been bigger, if the game hadn't been a blowout. Dallas led at the half, 24-6.

Either way, it was a huge increase over last year's Week 13 game between the Dolphins and Chargers, which drew only 16.7 million.

Next Sunday night, the 10-3 Ravens visit the 8-5 Jaguars. The following Saturday, NBC has a doubleheader, with Steelers-Bengals in the late afternoon on NBC and the first-ever Peacock-exclusive game (Bills-Chargers) in prime time.