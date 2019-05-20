NBA Star Giannis Ignores Drake's Taunting And Fans Love It
A clip of Drake razzing Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo as he strode by during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals in Toronto is getting attention for how Giannis reacted. He didn’t. He just kept walking, leaving the rapper to his loud-fan proclivities.
The hometown Raptors beat the Bucks 118-112 in double overtime and the so-called “Greek Freak” recorded more turnovers than field goals in scoring just 12 points. But some Twitter users gave the MVP candidate a victory for ignoring Drake.
Drake trying to talk trash to Giannis. Giannis couldn’t care less.
(Via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/qqrrwT4aMN
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 20, 2019
Giannis Ignoring Drake Is Everythang!! #FearTheDeer #NBAPlayoffs 😂🤭 pic.twitter.com/eoN5WIQZFr
— 𝔍𝔢𝔫𝔫 🤟🏼 (@JuStJeNn45) May 20, 2019
New Blog: Giannis Treated Drake Like He Was An Absolute Nobody Last Night https://t.co/oPT4A7tz7D pic.twitter.com/DPndg7d1Ev
— Dan Greenberg (@StoolGreenie) May 20, 2019
Another reason to love Giannis. He doesn't give a shit about Drake. pic.twitter.com/vUAiDLd6R6
— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 20, 2019
Drake has some words for Giannis Antetokounmpo but the Greek Freak kept strolling by pic.twitter.com/f9GKTop5As
— Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 20, 2019
Giannis looking at Drake courtside pic.twitter.com/BW6lrnDJiD
— ‘97 Shawn Michaels (@LiLJaYMaKin) May 20, 2019
Drake talkin sauce to Giannis like he isn’t the softest rapper in the game. pic.twitter.com/v4z3SysQgJ
— Mark (@MarkyMarkTolsma) May 20, 2019
Giannis is deleting every Drake song/feature from his warm-up playlist after tonight 😂
— Dana Rodríguez (@DRod_ballin) May 20, 2019
This article originally appeared on HuffPost.