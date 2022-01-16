Dallas Cowboys-San Francisco 49ers: Live updates, score

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers kick at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Follow all of the action from the reporters on the scene in Arlington by clicking the link below.

The Cowboys (12-5) won the NFC East. The 49ers (10-7) finished third in the NFC West. The teams last played in December 2020. The Cowboys won 41-33 in Arlington.

The game is airing on CBS (KTVT, Ch. 11), Nickelodeon, and Amazon Prime Video.

If the Cowboys beat the 49ers, they would advance to play at Tampa Bay in the divisional round. The Bucs beat the Eagles earlier Sunday to advance in the playoffs.

https://twitter.com/i/lists/1170778421284233223?s=20 A Twitter List by StevensonFWST