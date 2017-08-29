Colts fans are very confused by their team's new slogan

The NFL regular season is almost here, which means it's time for teams to get their fanbases hyped. One way to do that is to create a new team slogan everyone can rally around. The Patriots created "No Days Off" during their Super Bowl parade, and now the Colts have created their own for the 2017 season.









Huh?

There are many definitions of "forged" and none of them really make sense with this hashtag. The replies to the tweet were all from confused fans wondering what exactly the tweet was trying to convey. So far, it doesn't look like the Colts have any answers.

MORE: 2017 NFL predictions

Here are some of the best responses from Colts fans.







Literally have no idea what this means. https://t.co/pXATEk2i90

— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 29, 2017









#ColtsForged is to hashtags as "AFC Championship Game Participant" is to banners. https://t.co/sCLoCwVKB1

— Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) August 29, 2017









oh no bb what is you doin https://t.co/1NYVInp7Z6

— Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) August 29, 2017





























Who is responsible for creating these awful slogans? https://t.co/5prds4n8CC

— BigHeadSports (@BigHeadSports) August 29, 2017







The Colts have this tweet pinned to the top of their account, so at least for the moment they are going all-in on this hashtag. Maybe the backlash will get them to rethink whether to keep it in the long run.