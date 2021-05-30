College Track & Field: UW-Eau Claire's Weaver wins pair of national titles

May 29—Friday was a memorable day for UW-Eau Claire's Marcus Weaver, to say the least. The track and field star won not one NCAA Division III championship, but two.

Weaver, a Lewiston, Minn., native, finished out his decathlon strong with a second-place finish in the javelin and third-place finishes in the discus and 110-meter hurdles. That helped him finish with a decathlon point total of 7,510, which ranks third highest in NCAA Division III history.

He then recorded a sixth throw distance of 67.68 meters in the javelin final to secure another title.

The decathlon was a display of dominance for UW-Eau Claire, with the Blugolds claiming three of the top four spots on the leaderboard. Past Weaver, Mitch Stegeman took second and Jordan Lacey fourth.

Blugold Megan Wallace finished second in the women's heptathlon thanks to a first-place finish in the javelin and fourth-place finish in the long jump Friday.

Bailey Waldhauser and Connor Dolan both earned All-American honors. Wadhauser took fifth in the women's high jump and Dolan finished eighth in the 3000-meter steeplechase.

UW-Stout's Hannah Zastrow broke the Blue Devils 100 hurdles record Friday, running a 14.23 to qualify for Saturday's finals.