Charlotte Hornets sign LiAngelo Ball to one-year NBA deal, reuniting him with LaMelo

Call it Ball in the family.

For now anyway.

The Charlotte Hornets have signed LiAngelo Ball to a non-guaranteed one-year deal, league sources told The Charlotte Observer on Monday. The move reunites Ball with his younger brother LaMelo just in time for training camp, which begins Tuesday at the Novant Health Training Facility.

The signing of Ball brings the Hornets’ roster to 20, which is the maximum allowed. So in order for them to bring in another player — such as Miles Bridges — they would have to waive someone, with those on non-guaranteed deals being the most likely candidates.

Ball was on the Hornets’ summer league roster, appearing in three games after initially landing in the NBA’s health and safety protocols just before the team left Charlotte for Las Vegas. It followed his G-League season with the Greensboro Swarm, when he averaged 4.2 points and 13.2 minutes in 28 games, shooting 36% beyond the 3-point arc.

Playing with the Swarm for a second season kept Ball within easy driving range to hang out with LaMelo and talk basketball and life with him.

“It helps for sure,” Ball told the Observer in July. “That’s the dude I grew up with. I see Melo every day, talk to him every day. So that’s still my brother at the end of the day even though he’s in the league. But yeah, it’s cool having him there, man.

“S---, feels like home for real. I don’t know how to describe it. It feels like home. When I’m in Charlotte, I’ll be kicking it with him, playing basketball, doing all that stuff. It’s always good having a brother in the NBA.”

For at least the next two weeks, they’ll be together on the same team, which is something Ball was seeking back in July.

“Playing to get me a main shot with the Hornets,” Ball said in Las Vegas. “So, I’m just playing for that right now. I take it day by day; I don’t really look too far ahead. I just do everything hard and take it day by day.”