Charlotte Hornets partner with Food Lion Feeds to give out Thanksgiving meals to families in need

The Charlotte Hornets and Food Lion Feeds announced their partnership to provide 1,000 Thanksgiving meals to families in need for the Hornet’s 12th annual Cornucopia event on Monday.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Spectrum Center. The entire Hornets team and coaching staff will be there to help hand out food, with some help from Hornets executives and ambassadors.

Food Lion Feeds is donating all of the ingredients for a great Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, yams, sweet peas, corn, macaroni and cheese, and cranberry sauce. Hornets partner, Coca-Cola Consolidated, is giving out a 2-liter bottle of Dr Pepper or Diet Dr Pepper with every meal.

“We’re proud to be a long-term partner of the Charlotte Hornets and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to support our shared mission of feeding our neighbors who are facing hunger,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said. “Food Lion believes no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries. We are committed to helping end hunger in the towns and cities we serve and ensuring families have a warm Thanksgiving meal to share for the moments that matter the most.”

The annual event and collaboration is an ongoing effort to address the needs of local families facing hunger. Each meal has enough food to feed a family of four, resulting in about 4,000 people getting a holiday meal.

