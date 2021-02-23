Charlotte Hornets lost their leading scorer in a defeat to the Utah Jazz Monday

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Bonnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charlotte Hornets leading scorer Gordon Hayward injured his right wrist in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

The Hornets called it a re-aggravation of his right hand injury for Hayward. The Hornets declared him out with about five minutes left in the Hornets loss.

Hayward landed hard on his wrist at the end of a drive to the rim. Replay showed he broke his fall with his right hand. He sat on the floor in obvious pain.

He left the game and was brought to the training room for examination.

Hayward scored 21 points Monday against the Jazz, his original NBA team.

Hayward leads the Hornets in scoring this season with 21.9 points per game. He was the highest-profile free agent in last summer’s class to change teams, opting out of the final season on his contract with the Boston Celtics.

Recommended Stories

  • Hornets vs. Jazz: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Monday

    The Hornets (14-15) start a lengthy road trip out West with a stop in Utah (24-6) to take on the league's best team on Monday.

  • After Rozier drains game winner (VIDEO), Kerr says Green “crossed the line” with ejection

    Draymond Green lost his cool and the Golden State Warriors lost another game.

  • Leafs-slaying Zamboni driver David Ayres is getting a Disney movie

    The Zamboni-driving "EBUG" who famously came in and beat the Leafs last year will be the subject of a Disney movie based on the wild story.

  • Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to NFL star Aaron Rodgers: He's 'wonderful'

    Shailene Woodley has found the perfect catch. The "Big Little Lies" actress confirmed she's engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

  • Steve Kerr says Draymond Green ‘crossed the line’ with technicals at end of game vs. Hornets

    After a loss at the buzzer to the Hornets, Steve Kerr said Draymond Green "crossed the line" with his technicals in the final seconds.

  • James Harden working with Houston mayor to provide storm aid to city he still calls home

    James Harden may have been traded from the Rockets to the Nets, but he still calls Houston home.

  • Nets hold on to edge Clippers, win season-best 6th in a row

    LOS ANGELES (AP) James Harden scored 37 points and the Brooklyn Nets held off a furious fourth-quarter rally to edge the Los Angeles Clippers 112-108 on Sunday night for their season-best sixth victory in a row. The Nets wrapped up a 5-0 trip, beating Golden State, Sacramento, Phoenix, and both Los Angeles teams to complete their longest undefeated single trip in franchise history. ''Winning six in a row, all it does is keep the world silent for a bit,'' Kyrie Irving said.

  • JJ Redick whistled for bizarre ejection during Pelicans' record comeback win over Celtics

    Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.

  • Infeasible, unavailable – just right? Five potential Celtics trade targets

    Who should Boston be targeting in a trade to right the ship?

  • Paul George on Nets: ‘They got the refs in their pocket’

    One of the Los Angeles Clippers' superstars is not a fan of the way the refs are calling games when they play the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Djokovic faces a sideline spell with muscle tear after sweet success

    Novak Djokovic will need to spend some time on the sidelines recovering from a muscle tear that hindered him in the later rounds of the Australian Open, the Serbian said as he celebrated his ninth Melbourne Park title on Monday. The 33-year-old extended his own record with an emphatic 7-5 6-2 6-2 victory over Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, despite carrying the injury suffered in the third round of the tournament. Parading his trophy on the beach in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton on Monday, Djokovic said a second scan of his abdomen had revealed he had made the injury worse by playing on.

  • Osaka plots French Open, Wimbledon success after bossing hardcourts

    Having already stamped her authority on hardcourts by winning both the Australian and U.S. Opens multiple times, Japan's Naomi Osaka feels she is now better equipped to succeed on other surfaces. The 23-year-old outplayed American Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 in Saturday's Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to join Roger Federer and Monica Seles as players to win all four of their first Grand Slam finals. Osaka won back-to-back majors at the 2018 U.S. Open and the Australian Open in 2019 and picked up her third at Flushing Meadows last year but she has never made it beyond the third round at Roland Garros or Wimbledon.

  • Not even Luka Doncic thinks he should start over Damian Lillard in the All-Star Game

    “I know that maybe Lillard deserved it more than me.”

  • The Wentz trade and offseason moves to look for

    Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don are back with an all-new episode of the Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis ties record with Curtis Blaydes knockout

    Derrick Lewis finished a stacked UFC Vegas 19 with an exclamation point, taking out Curtis Blaydes in a main event that followed a night full of finishes. UFC Vegas 19 results: Derrick Lewis lands record-tying knockout on Curtis Blaydes Derrick Lewis was ranked No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight division coming into Saturday night. He will move up at least one spot after blasting No. 2 ranked Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes kept his distance early and for good reason. As soon as he moved in, Lewis landed a hard punch that briefly staggered him. After getting his legs back, Blaydes approached more cautiously, darting in and out of Lewis’s punching power. Lewis got off balance midway through the round and Blaydes took advantage, hitting him with a couple punches and a few leg kicks that backed him up. Lewis finally came forward, but ate a couple of hard shots from Blaydes, staggering away from him. Blaydes pressed on, driving a knee to the chin and following with an arching elbow. Just as Blaydes appeared to be doing some damage in the waning moments of the first round, the action was halted after he accidentally caught Lewis with a finger to the eye. Blaydes shot early in round two, but couldn’t score the takedown. He took the center of the Octagon, Lewis gingerly backing away. Confident from his earlier shot, Blaydes attempted another takedown, this time running straight into a Lewis uppercut. The explosive punch sent Blaydes crashing to the canvas. Lewis dropped a couple more punches to the head of his downed opponent before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight. With the knockout of Blaydes, Lewis tied Vitor Belfort for most knockouts in UFC history with 12. So what's next? Lewis isn't sure. "I heard Jon Jones is coming up. So it ain't make no sense for me to say I'm fighting for the title. So we'll just see," he said after the fight. If he were given a shot at the winner of the upcoming fight between UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and No. 1 ranked Francis Ngannou, Lewis has a preference. "Stipe. I guess Stipe. I like them wrestlers," Lewis said, having just knocked out a fighter that was supposed to be able to out-wrestle him. Derrick Lewis punches Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Yana Kunitskaya takes hard fought nod over Ketlen Vieira Yana Kunitskaya, ranked No. 7, took a huge step up the UFC bantamweight rankings with a decision victory over No. 6 ranked Ketlen Vieira. Vieira came out firing with punches, which set up an early takedown. Kunitskaya briefly regained her feet, but Vieira again took her to the canvas. Vieira smothered her for the majority of the round, trying to advance to full mount, but had to settle for the dominant position in half guard, as Kunitskaya defended well from the bottom. Round two was the opposite of the first frame. Vieira again stormed Kuntiskaya, but this time Kunitskaya got control in the clinch and took top position in Vieira's guard as they hit the canvas. Kunitskaya ground and pounded Vieira, who returned to her feet on several occasions, only to have Kunitskaya put her back on the canvas. Toward the end of round two, Kunitskaya took top side position, driving knees and elbows into Vieira's side. Round three started with both women being a little more hesitant to storm the other, but then Vieira scored a double-leg, quickly taking half mount. She moved to full mount midway through the round. Kunitskaya tried to escape, but Vieira moved to her back, constantly attacking and punching. Kunitskaya eventually turned the tables, ending the final frame with some heavy punches from inside Vieira's guard. When the scores were read, all three judges saw it 29-28 in favor of Kunitskaya. Kunitskaya admitted after the fight that she felt like she had done enough to win, but wasn't confident that the judges would see it the same way. "I feel like I did do my job." Yana Kunitskaya ground and pounds Ketlen Vieira at UFXC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Darrick Minner routes Charles Rosa Darrick Minner put on the most impressive performance of his career, as he dominated Charles Rosa from bell to bell. All three rounds, Minner came out swinging for the fences, looking to take Rosa's head off. He rocked Rosa, but was unable to score the knockout that he was looking for. Despite that, when the fight hit the canvas, which was expected to be Rosa's world, Minner continued his domination. Though Rosa searched for submission after submission throughout the fight, Minner maintained control, bludgeoning Rosa with his ground and pound attack. By the end of the fight, Rosa's face was bloodied, and Minner new he had the victory. The judges agreed, scoring the fight unanimously in his favor. Darrick Minner punches Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Chris Daukaus stakes his claim in the UFC heavyweight division Relative newcomer Chris Daukaus scored the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night. He was already 2-0 in the Octagon with two first-round finishes, but made it three for three with his first-round stoppage of No. 10 ranked heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19. Oleinik, who has 46 career submission victories to his credit, immediately tried to put Daukaus on the canvas. He was unable to do so. Daukaus fended off the takedown attempts and cracked Oleinik with a right hand. He followed the right hand with numerous punches, unloading until the referee stepped in and stopped the fight at 1:55 of the first frame. With little more than seven minutes of time in the Octagon, Daukaus improved to 3-0 under the UFC banner, likely forcing his way into the UFC heavyweight rankings. Chris Daukaus unloads on Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Phil Hawes takes a majority nod over Nassourdine Imavov Phil Hawes got out to an early start, controlling the fight against Nassourdine Imavov in rounds one and two. He seemed to be well ahead going into the third frame, when Imavov turned the tide. Imavov rocked Hawes, had him wobbled, but couldn't put him away. In the end, not getting the finish cost Imavov the fight. The judges scored it 28-28 on one card, while the other two judges notched it in Hawes's favor, handing him a majority decision. Phil Hawes punches Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 19 UFC Vegas 19 results: Tom Aspinall submits former champ Andrei Arlovski Tom Aspinall, 15 years younger, took the fight to former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski. He backed Arlovski to the fence in round one, unloading with punch after punch, unable to put him away. In round two, Aspinall immediately took Arlovski to the canvas, where he quickly transitioned to a rear-naked choke for the submission finish. Tom Aspinall punches Andrei Arlovski at UFC Vegas 19 TRENDING > Belal Muhammad steps up to face Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 on March 13 UFC Vegas 19 Results UFC Vegas 19 Main Card Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Derrick Lewis def Curtis Blaydes by KO (punch) at 1:26, R1Co-Main Event - Women's Bantamweight Bout: Yana Kunitskaya def Ketlen Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Featherweight Bout: Darrick Minner def Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 29-27)Heavyweight Bout: Chris Daukaus def Aleksei Oleinik by TKO (punches) at 1:55, R1Middleweight Bout: Phil Hawes def Nassourdine Imavov by majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)Heavyweight Bout: Tom Aspinall def Andrei Arlovski by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:09, R2 UFC Vegas 19 Prelims Featherweight Bout: Jared Gordon def Danny Chavez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Lightweight Bout: Drakkar Klose vs Luis Pena -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: John Castaneda def Eddie Wineland by TKO (punches) at 4:53, R1Featherweight Bout: Julian Erosa def Nate Landwehr by TKO (flying knee) at 0:56, R1Featherweight Bout: Rafael Alves vs Patrick Sabatini -- CANCELEDWomen's Flyweight Bout: Casey O'Neill def Shana Dobson TKO (punches) at 3:41, R2Featherweight Bout: Chas Skelly vs Jamall Emmers -- CANCELEDBantamweight Bout: Aiemann Zahabi def Drako Rodriguez by KO (punch) at 3:05, R1Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac def Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 4:32, R2

  • 2020 first-round bust Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done with' Titans after ultimatum from GM

    Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?

  • Lakers broadcast puts Isaiah Thomas in Wizards' starting lineup over Russell Westbrook

    A mishap on the Lakers' broadcast had everyone doing a double-take Monday night.

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Andrew Wiggins with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/20/2021

  • Albert Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.