'Get to challenge yourself': Bike Around the Buttes kicks off with proceeds funding diabetic camp

Apr. 15—Bike Around the Buttes began about four decades ago by a diabetic individual who organized an annual ride from Sutter to Redding, according to 2024 director Mike Ferrier.

Over the years, the tradition transitioned to solely the Sutter area with the starting point being Sutter Youth Organization, at 7740 Butte House Rd., the last few years, Ferrier said. Saturday's ride featured different lengths and 650 riders making their way around the Buttes and through portions of Live Oak and other areas to help support an annual diabetic camp.

All the proceeds help fund a weeklong event at Lake McCumber where similar individuals are together undergoing similar diseases.

"It's quite an operation but it is so wonderful to see a whole bunch of kids be able to spend a week with kids that are the same as them," Ferrier said.

Most diabetic individuals in school are the only one in their class dealing with pumps and other injections on a daily basis, Ferrier noted.

But in Lake McCumber in Shingletown near the Oregon border, the campers are all undergoing the same thing, he said.

They stay together with full-time nurses and doctors on board for a week learning and growing with each other, said Ferrier.

Ferrier said it costs about $1,200 per camper and most of the proceeds from Bike Around the Buttes help to fund the camp each summer.

The cost is $40 for the 20-miler and up to $65 for the century, which is 100 miles and two laps around the Buttes, Ferrier said.

For anyone new to riding, Ferrier recommended the 20-miler.

The most popular, Ferrier noted, is the 40-mile ride where about 70% of the ridership run each year. It is one lap around the Buttes and into Live Oak, he said.

But for those looking for more of a challenge, the century provides an experience for the more advanced rider.

Tony Hayes, of southern Oregon, made his way to Sutter for a second straight year to compete in the century with fellow Oregon resident Doug Ingram. The two spoke about the experience of the longest ride at the SYO rest stop, which is about the halfway point.

"It's fun getting out riding with different people," Ingram said, "Get to challenge yourself."

Ingram uses several gels and bananas to fight against cramping

He said the Sutter view is one of the reasons for attending the ride each year.

"I like the orchards and the trees ... makes it pretty," he said.

Hayes said Bike Around the Buttes is a great place to ride.

"Pretty flat for a century," he said.

Bike Around the Buttes is hosted by the Lions District 4-C 1, which covers 12 counties from as north as the Oregon border to Sutter and Wheatland.

For more information and to donate to the camp, visit bikearoundthebuttes.com.