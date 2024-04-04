Caitlin Clark’s Boyfriend ‘Out Of Words’ After Her Latest Win

Caitlin Clark / Instagram



University of Iowa star basketball player Caitlin Clark will soon be heading to the Final Four in a hotly-anticipated matchup against the UConn Huskies (and their star Paige Bueckers). And one friendly face will be cheering Caitlin on: her boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey.

Connor has always heaped praises on his talented GF, including for her recent win over LSU on Monday night.

"Out of words for this 1 @caitlinclark22 🫶💛,” Connor gushed on his IG Stories after the game, per The New York Post. He posted the sweet tribute alongside an ESPN graphic, which detailed Caitlin's seven rebounds, nine three-pointers and 12 assists from the game.

Connor knows the grind more than anyone—he also played basketball for the University of Iowa. He hit the court for six seasons under his father, head coach Fran McCaffrey, according to ESPN.

Caitlin already earned a spot in the history books as the NCAA’s all-time scoring leader, but, during Monday's game, she also became the organization's Division I three-point record-holder. Now, she’s looking to add a national title to her list of accolades.

"Being so close last year, I think that’s what just drives you," Caitlin told reporters after the game, per the Post. "It’s amazing to be back in the Final Four. It’s so hard to get there, especially with how loaded this region was. We told ourselves we’re the 1-seed for a reason. We’ve earned this. We deserve to be in these moments. We’re prepared for these moments."

With all that Caitlin has achieved, it’s easy to forget that she’s a college student with a personal life off the court.

So, who is Connor and what’s he doing now? Here’s everything you need to know about Caitlin Clark's boyfriend:

Connor is the son of Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

The basketball doesn't fall too far from the hoop! Connor is the son of Fran McCaffery, who is currently the men's basketball head coach at the University of Iowa. Before arriving at the University of Iowa, he served as head coach at Lehigh University, UNC Greensboro and Siena College.

But Fran and Connor aren't the only athletic McCafferys. Connor's mom, Margaret, was also a star basketball player for the University of Notre Dame, according to The New York Times. Connor’s brother Patrick McCaffery is a star player for Iowa, too.

He’s a Hawkeye basketball star, like Caitlin.

Connor graduated from the University of Iowa last year with majors in finance and political science, per Sporting News. While he was there, he played basketball and baseball.

Before he focused on basketball, Connor played corner in the outfield and first base in baseball, according to Sports Illustrated. He was also ranked the seventh-best draft prospect in the Big Ten and the 231st-best prospect nationally by D1Baseball.com. In fact, the Des Moines Register said he was on track to enter the Major League Baseball draft in 2020, but injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrench in those plans.

Connor also played under his father Fran on the basketball team. After arriving at Iowa in 2017 as a four-star basketball recruit, he made some history of his own, earning the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in NCAA history, per Hawkeye Sports. Over his 166 career games, he averaged 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He also won the team’s Academic Excellence Award for five of his six seasons.

They were friends first.

Caitlin was actually buddies with Connor’s younger brother Patrick first, and they ended up meeting that way. “We were always friends,” Connor told the Times-Union in March. “She was friends with Patrick. I was friends with her. Our teams hung out together. We had good relationships with the women’s team and we just eventually started hanging out.”

Connor added that “it was just kind of easy how it all worked out.”

Caitlin and Connor hard-launched their relationship in 2023.

Caitlin and Connor became Instagram official in August 2023 when Caitlin shared a series of snaps of the two of them cuddling on a boat.

"Best end to summer🖤" she wrote.

But cameras also caught the couple together at a Nuggets-Timberwolves game in late April.

He currently works for the NBA, and hopes to become a coach himself.

Connor joined the staff of the Indiana Pacers last year as a team assistant, according to the Des Moines Register. He helps with scouting, assists with film study, and attends to other coaching needs.

“I’ll play dummy defense, run the scout team, help coaches on film stuff, help on video projects if they need, scouting reports if they need,” Connor explained. “Whatever you’re asked to do, be ready to do it."

"It's a way in. It's an entry-level job," he added. "You've got to work hard and work your way up. That's obviously what I want to do."

His mom, Margaret, has spoken up about how "excruciating" it is to watch her husband coach, adding that she'd prefer her son choose a different path, per Sports Illustrated (via People). But Connor says he's "really excited" about the role.

“I want to get away and try to learn from someone else, somewhere else," he told the Des Moines Register. "I've always been under my dad's shadow and tutelage. Now, learning from someone like coach [Rick] Carlisle... and the assistants they have there, they're all good basketball minds... I'm just going to try to take everything in.”

Connor and Caitlin may be reunited this summer if she joins the WNBA’s Indiana Fever, which seems likely.

Connor is supportive of his girlfriend’s basketball career.

Connor has been cheering Caitlin on during March Madness and attended her final home game in Iowa, the Times Union says. Connor told the paper that he and Caitlin's mom discussed restaurant suggestions for their visit to Albany, where Caitlin played in her Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games.

"I think it’s going to be fun. I think she’ll kill it," he said at the time. "You know how the people in that region love basketball. They’ll appreciate kind of what she’s able to do and watching those teams. There’s going to be some good games in there.”

But that's not the only time Connor has showed his support for Caitlin. When WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes doubted that Caitlin would break the NCAA women's basketball scoring record in February, Connor clapped back.

"Just imagine doing an interview and being this misinformed," he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "I don’t even understand what she’s trying to say."

And when she did break the record, Connor said he was "so proud" on his Instagram Story.

"Love you 22,” he added, according to People.

And when former president Barack Obama tweeted about the feat, Connor hilariously quoted the tweet, writing "MR PRESIDENT" with crying emojis.

In an Instagram post celebrating Caitlin’s 22nd birthday, Connor predicted that this will be her “best year yet.” He added in the caption, “With all that you’ve already accomplished, there is so much more in store for you and your special self. I admire you in every way and I love you 🖤.” His brother, Patrick, jokingly wrote in the comments, “The glazing here is crazy.”

