Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty tonight

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark will play the first home-court game of her rookie season tonight. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Caitlin Clark made her WNBA debut on Tuesday, in a tough game against the Connecticut Sun where the No. 1 draft pick quietly scored 20 points in a game that ended 92-71 in the Sun's favor. Despite the rough reality check for Clark, her debut was the WNBA's most-watched game since 2001, drawing in 2.1 million viewers. Yet another example of the Caitlin Clark Effect. Now, the NCAA legend is about to play her first regular season game on her new home court with the Indiana Fever. The New York at Indiana game tips off tonight at 7 p.m., streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the rookie’s upcoming game against the Liberty.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: New York vs. Indiana:

Amazon Prime Video Stream Fever vs. Liberty $15/month at Amazon

Date: Thursday, May 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: N/A

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season tonight with her first home-court game, a match against the New York Liberty.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game tips off at 7 p.m. ET tonight.

New York vs. Indiana game channel:

The Liberty at Fever game will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch the Caitlin Clark game without cable:

It's Amazon's fourth season serving as one of the streaming homes for the WNBA. This year, Amazon Prime Video will stream 21 WNBA games free to all Amazon Prime subscribers. 18 of those games will be on Thursday nights. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day 2024 sale event, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days.

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season. If you need help figuring out where you can stream Caitlin Clark's next game, or follow your favorite WNBA team this season, Yahoo Sports has you covered. Here are just a few of our top picks for ways to stream the 2024 WNBA season. For more ways to watch, check out our WNBA streaming guide.

Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, ABC, CBS, Ion, ESPN2, NBA TV Try free at DirecTV