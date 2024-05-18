Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game: How to watch the Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty today

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Caitlin Clark #22 plays her next game against the New York Liberty this Saturday. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark played her first home court game in the WNBA debut on Thursday, in a rough game against the New York Liberty where the No. 1 draft pick scored 9 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. The Indiana Fever ultimately lost to the New York Liberty 102-66. The Fever's first home game of the season set the third-best regular season attendance total in franchise history and was quadruple the 2023 average of 4,056. Yet another example of the Caitlin Clark Effect. Thursday's game was the first half of a home-and-home with the Liberty. So next up, Clark and her team head to Brooklyn this Saturday. The Fever at Liberty game will tip off at 1 p.m. on ABC. Are you ready to watch Caitlin Clark’s next game? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the rookie’s next game against the Liberty.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty:

Fubo TV Get ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV Try free at Fubo

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV channel: ABC

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV

When is Caitlin Clark's next WNBA game?

Caitlin Clark continues her rookie WNBA season today with another game against the New York Liberty.

What time is Caitlin Clark's game?

The Indiana Fever vs. New York Liberty game tips off at 1 p.m. ET this afternoon.

New York vs. Indiana game channel:

The Fever at Liberty game will air on ABC.

How to watch the Caitlin Clark game without cable:

(Photo: Fubo) Fubo TV Watch (almost) every WNBA game: Get ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, Ion and NBA TV AT $90/month, Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, NBA TV, Ion and 200+ more live channels. The live-TV streaming service is definitely one of the priciest options on this list, but it still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package and will get you access to the most WNBA games you can watch with just one subscription. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a free trial period. Try free at Fubo

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, ABC, CBS, Ion, ESPN2, NBA TV Try free at DirecTV

Best way to watch WNBA games:

Looking to keep up with Caitlin Clark's rookie season? WNBA games will air across upwards of ten channels and streaming platforms this season.

