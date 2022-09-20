Arizona coach wants fan at Raiders stadium who hit Kyler Murray in face banned for life

Pete Grathoff
·2 min read
Screengrab of Ari Meirov Twitter video

The Raiders lost in excruciating fashion Sunday, blowing a 20-point halftime lead, giving up a touchdown and two-point conversion on the final play of regulation.

That was merely a prelude to the final gut-punch: Byron Murphy scooped up Raiders receiver Hunter Renfroe’s fumble and returned it 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown in overtime.

The cherry on top of the awful sundae for Raiders fans: the game was in Las Vegas so supporters got to watch the Cardinals players celebrate on the Allegiant Stadium field.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was celebrating with fans in the stands behind one of the end zones when a fan hit Murray in the face. Here are two looks at it.

There was a mix of Raiders and Cardinals fans around Murray, but the person who hit Murray was wearing gray, .

Yahoo Sports reported police are investigating the incident.

This is from the Yahoo story: “Las Vegas police spokesman Larry Hadfield told the Associated Press that a battery complaint was filed around 6:30 p.m. local time on Sunday with an allegation that ‘a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.’”

The player filing the complaint wasn’t known, Yahoo reported.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday he hoped the fan is banned from NFL stadiums for life.

“I was just told about it,’’ Kingsbury said. “But I think that guy’s a lowlife, whoever did it, and I hope they arrest him, he gets fired and can never go to another game.’’

Recommended Stories