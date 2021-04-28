Antonio Brown returns to Bucs on one-year deal

TAMPA – Antonio Brown joined the Bucs at midseason a year ago, and his wait to return to the team was longer than for most free agents.

But a week after settling his civil suit with a former trainer, Brown has agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $6.5 million with only $3.5 million fully guaranteed. That includes a $2 million signing bonus.

The 32-year-old averaged 10.7 yards per catch during the regular season with Tampa Bay. He also caught eight passes in the playoffs, including a touchdown in the Bucs’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

The Bucs appeared to be waiting for Brown to settle a civil dispute with Britney Taylor, his former personal trainer who accused him of sexual assault and rape. David Haas, Taylor’s attorney, confirmed the settlement last week.

Taylor said Brown sexually assaulted her twice in 2017 and raped her the following year. Brown denied the allegations, saying in court filings that the encounters were consensual.

Brown gives the Bucs their full arsenal of pass catchers for quarterback Tom Brady, who not only vouched for the former Steelers star a year ago but had him move into the mansion he is renting from Derek Jeter for several weeks.

Twenty-two starters return from their championship team, including notable free agents who already had re-signed, such as linebacker Lavonte David, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Leonard Fournette, defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and kicker Ryan Succop. The Bucs also used the franchise player tag on receiver Chris Godwin.

Brown initially joined Tampa Bay on a one-year, $1 million deal (with incentives) after serving an eight-game suspension at the start of the 2020 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension stemmed from his arrest in January, when he was accused of attacking the driver of a moving van at his Hollywood, Fla., home. He pleaded no contest in June to a felony burglary with battery charge and two misdemeanor charges.

