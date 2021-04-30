Analysts assess new Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland. And the Rowe/McCain variable

Reaction to the Miami Dolphins’ selection of Oregon safety Jevon Holland with the 36th pick in the NFL Draft:

▪ ESPN’s Mel Kiper: “Nine interceptions over two years and then opted out [in 2020]. Also an outstanding punt returner. Averaged 15.3 yards per return in 2019 on 16 returns. Nine picks: four picks in 2019, five in 2018.”

▪ ESPN’s Louis Riddick: “Very smooth, very skilled. Good hips. Very fluid closing ability. The kind of guy you would assume Brian Flores will find multiple ways to deploy him. You can send him on the blitz. You can match him up against tight ends. You can match him against running backs. There are so many different things you can do with a player like this. And when a team like the Dolphins that emphasizes good fundamentals in the second this is a good solid pick. You can see Brian Flores advocating for a guy like this.”

▪ NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: “Versatile defensive back with good size, above-average instincts and impressive ball skills. Holland plays with good pattern recognition and anticipation underneath. He has the ball greed and competitiveness to make contested catches a challenge for opponents.

“He’s willing and able in run support near the line of scrimmage, giving him value as a big nickel, but he lacks recovery burst and will struggle if he’s matched one-on-one with speed from the slot. He has the football IQ and ball skills to handle split-safety duties but needs to continue fine-tuning his tackling technique. His added value as a punt returner should push him up the board a few spots.”

▪ ABC’s Kirk Herbstreit: “You look for versatility in this spot. They asked a lot of him. Mario Cristobal believes he’s first round worthy because of his ability to play on that side of the ball. You never have enough guys that can cover. And he can play back at deep safety. He can come up in run support.

“The balls skills, the interceptions he came up with. He’s instinctive. You can put him down over the slot. There’s a lot you can do with him. Just another piece these defensive coordinators are looking for to try to defend in space.”

▪ ABC’s Desmond Howard: “Whatever he lacks in athleticism he makes up for in instincts. He started as a true freshman too, which isn’t easy to do at Oregon. He has elite level of processing what the offense is about to do and able to read the quarterback’s eyes.”

▪ NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “As a nickel, as a safety, can do a lot of things. I think he’s one of the three or four best safeties in this draft class.”

Keep in mind that the Dolphins can save money against the cap if they release Bobby McCain or Eric Rowe.

McCain’s $6.4 million salary is not guaranteed; if he’s cut after June 1, Miami would have $740,000 in dead money with a $6.4 million cap savings. But McCain was very good in coverage last season.

Rowe’s $2.5 million base salary is not guaranteed; if he’s cut after June 1, Miami would have $525,000 in dead money and a $5.5 million cap savings. But Rowe was very good against tight ends in 14 games last season, struggling against Travis Kelce and Darren Waller.

