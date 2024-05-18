Alsop gives Sussex lead against Yorkshire

Tom Alsop scored 820 runs in the 2023 County Championship for Sussex [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two)

Sussex 150 & 194-7: Alsop 77*, Pujara 33; Coad 3-46

Yorkshire 195: Root 67; Hunt 4-64, Robinson 3-25

Sussex (3 pts) lead Yorkshire (3 pts) by 149 runs with 3 wickets standing

Division Two promotion favourites Yorkshire are pushing for their first win of the season after having marginally the better of the second day of their match against Sussex at Hove.

After 17 wickets had fallen on the first day, matters were a little less frenetic in a tightly fought contest but Yorkshire took a grip on the match after tea.

They had gained a first-innings lead of 45 in the morning and Sussex struggled to 194-7 in their second innings at the close, a lead of 149.

Their innings was held together by a dogged five-hour unbeaten 77 by Tom Alsop, who was bowled by a no-ball on 39 and dropped on 58.

Play started 45 minutes late in damp and murky conditions with Yorkshire resuming on 176-7, a lead of 26 runs, and Sussex took just 33 minutes to take the three remaining wickets for the addition of 19.

Jordan Thompson, surprised by the bounce achieved by Ollie Robinson, deflected the ball onto his stumps with his elbow before Sean Hunt claimed a straightforward caught and bowled chance to dismiss Ben Coad.

In the over after that Dom Leech shouldered arms and had his off stump plucked out by Robinson.

Yorkshire were all out for 195 with Hunt finishing with career-best figures of 4-64.

Their slender lead looked significant when they dismissed both Sussex openers inside the first three overs as Tom Haines fell second ball to Thompson and Tom Clark drove tamely at Coad.

Alsop and Cheteshwar Pujara brought Sussex back into the match with a third-wicket stand worth 74 before the Indian was trapped lbw for 33.

Alsop stood firm as James Coles (28), John Simpson (six), Fynn Hudson-Prentice (11) and Danny Lamb (O) came and went before joining forces with Jack Carson (22 not out) as Sussex recovered towards the end of the day with an unbroken 34-run stand.

