AEW EVPs Cody and Brandi Rhodes announce departure

AEW EVPs Cody and Brandi Rhodes have announced their departure from the company they helped create.

In a statement on AEW's Community Outreach Twitter (which was formerly Cody's account), the wrestler wrote: "I have loved my time at AEW.

"Amazing locker room. Amazing fans. Amazing people. The 'revolution' was indeed televised, and I've been incredibly lucky to be part of that.

"First, I want to thank Tony Khan. He's taken the baton and run with it, and it was an honour to work for him and to know him on a personal level. He's a beautiful soul.

"Obviously need to thank my incredible wife and the mother of my baby girl, Brandi, for all of her love and support throughout this journey together and the amazing relationships she fostered with Kulture City and the American Heart Association."

Cody went on to thank fellow EVPs Nick and Matt Jackson and Kenny Omega as well as the first AEW Champion Chris Jericho.

"I have so many milestones and beautiful memories of this renaissance. Through sweat, blood, tears, literal fire, and all that...l left it all on the mat," Cody continued.

"Everything pales in comparison to the final contribution I was empowered to lead at the company, the community outreach team.

"In the most inward moments, your outward behaviour and your ability to take fame/influence and do something of value for the communities you visit (whether the cameras are on or off) is the highest honour.

"I am confident Amanda Huber will lead the department with style. I'm so proud of my creations and contributions and the items I supported or collaborated on with such wonderful professionals."

Cody concluded by saying: "Thank you, fans. Y'all did the work! Let's live forever."

AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed Cody's departure on Twitter, writing: "Cody and Brandi Rhodes were integral to the launch of All Elite Wrestling.

Thank you Cody and Brandi Rhodes pic.twitter.com/tkDvVpnrrE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2022

"Cody's ability combined with his boldness and his passion for our industry and his love for community outreach helped AEW deliver on our mission to give fans what they needed for far too long – something new, innovative and lasting.

"Brandi helped us shape the AEW story, and I appreciate how hard she fought for us both in the ring and out of the ring, competing in the women's division while advancing our efforts at inclusion and civic causes, including great partnerships with Kulture City and the American Heart Association.

"I have immense respect and appreciation for Cody and Brandi, and I wish them both the best as they move on from AEW. Thank you, Cody and Brandi!"

