2017 Fantasy Football Rankings Tiers, Draft Strategy: Tight ends

Once upon a time, tight ends were an after-thought when creating fantasy football cheat sheets and rankings. More recently, TE has blossomed into a position that can score a ton of points thanks to a couple dependable guys and some other high-upside options. Still, questions remain when it comes to devising a draft strategy for tight ends, starting with just how important rankings tiers are at this position.

Each year, at least a couple tight ends inch closer toward the top portions of the draft that was once staunchly reserved for only running backs and wide receivers. Last year, Rob Gronkowski was a late first-round draft pick in many leagues. This year, even after another injury-plagued campaign, he projects as a second rounder. Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen are getting some love in the third round of 2017 drafts, too.

Many teams in the NFL have developed their tight ends to not only be blockers, but also dominant pass-catchers and touchdown machines. They've become bigger and more athletic with better hands and better footwork. As much as the tight end position has grown, not every fantasy team is able to get Gronkowski or another top tight end. In fact, after the first couple tiers, the tight end position has a major drop-off.

2017 FANTASY FOOTBALL RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker | Top 200



To navigate the different strategies of drafting a tight end, we've written about the six different tiers and five different draft strategies that will best suit you and make you aware of what you should be looking for. Will you follow the trend and grab a tight end early, or is it better to wait and find a breakout sleeper? The choice is yours, and we're here to help.





Where should Rob Gronkowski be drafted?





To Gronk or not to Gronk? That is the question.

If he's on your team, it's almost a sure-fire bet that he'll give you a stronghold on the tight end position, and you really don't need to consider ever taking him out the lineup. However, there's always a catch with him -- his health.

Outside of his dominating size and ability, the story of Gronkowski's career has been his durability. After two years of relative healthiness (15 games each year with a healthy scratch in 2014 and sprained knee in 2015), he ended up injuring his pectoral muscle, hurting his hamstring, getting a pulmonary contusion, and finally a back injury in 2016. He started only six games, but he enters the '17 season with a clean bill of health.

When he plays a full season, he's pretty much a lock to be the best tight end and eclipse 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns -- often going well beyond that. Last year, only two tight ends reached 1,000 yards (Kelce and Olsen) and the TD leaders had eight touchdowns (Cameron Brate and Hunter Henry).

Gronk's average draft position is late second round (21st), but it would not be a shock to see him taken closer to the first round if someone in your draft really wants him. It's not an outrageous pick in the early-to-mid second round since Gronkowski has potential to score first-round level points and elevate you far above the rest of your league at this tough position.

If you believe that Gronk will be able to play a majority of his games this year, then going the Tier-1 route definitely won't disappoint you. If he becomes injury-plagued again, this route will definitely disappoint you.

1. Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet





2017 Fantasy Football Rankings Tiers: Tight ends after Gronk





For many teams, the tight end position is a key part of their offense; for some teams, it's a focal point. That's the case for our Tier-2 guys, who's average draft position is around the late-third to late-fourth round. Kelce is probably the safest bet to produce similar stats to last year when he was the top fantasy TE, and that's why he's costing a third-round pick. If he falls to the fourth, he's worth the gamble.

But after Gronk, the rest of the tight ends are really just fighting for second place. Olsen has been consistently "elite" for several years, but even when he was one of two TEs to top 1,000 yards last year, he still didn't finish second at the position. That was Jimmy Graham, who raked in three more touchdowns. Jordan Reed, who's developed a strong rapport with Kirk Cousins, can also push Kelce for the No. 2 spots...if he can stay healthy (four missed games in 2016).

Read More