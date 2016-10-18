The Seahawks pass rusher explained to SB Nation why he wears those tiny shoulder pads. In his eight seasons in the NFL, Michael Bennett has climbed from an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Pro Bowl level performer with the Seattle Seahawks. The pads certainly look smaller than
Wild Card weekend 1 year ago, the Bengals were winning with 2 minutes to play and looked like they were surely on their way to New England. I wrote this blog before the game was over and Jesse was at the game. As soon as I finished I sat on the couch eagerly waiting to press “publish” that never came
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack and offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele each were named to the AP All-Pro First team Friday. This is Osemele's first selection to the AP All-Pro team and second for Mack. The Super Bowl champion guard brought a tenacity and toughness some within the organization
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|1
|15
|0
|.063