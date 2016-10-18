There have been some infamous moments of players losing their grip right before the Super Bowl. Cincinnati Bengals running back Stanley Wilson was found doing cocaine the night before Super Bowl XXIII and the team didn’t let him play. Oakland Raiders center Barret Robbins went totally AWOL before Super
The NFL has extended 123 invitations to fill 88 player spots in this weekend's Pro Bowl, an improvement from 133 last year but still the second-highest total in game history, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The league has struggled in recent seasons to attract top players to its annual postseason
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals player Adam "Pacman" Jones has apologized through his attorneys after Cincinnati police released video showing his raucous, often-vulgar reaction to his latest arrest. "Adam Jones is deeply embarrassed and remorseful for his conduct and language after being
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|11
|5
|0
|.688
|8
|8
|0
|.500
|6
|9
|1
|.406
|1
|15
|0
|.063