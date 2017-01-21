Michigan State Spartans

5th BIG10 D-I | 14-9
  • Field Goal %
    40th
    47.8 FG%
  • 3-point %
    30th
    39.0 3P%
  • Points Scored
    228th
    1658 Pts
  • Total Rebounds
    173rd
    36.0 RPG
  • Video: Bryn Forbes, Dejounte Murray combine for 39 points in Austin win over Rio Grande
    WOAI

    San Antonio Spurs' Bryn Forbes and Dejounte Murray were assigned to the D-League Austin Spurs and put on a show in a 108-103 road win for Austin over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Forbes scored 20 points while Murray put in 19 points in the win. Check out their highlights below.

  • rivals.com

    Hoops Gameday: Michigan State

    WHO, WHAT, WHERE, WHEN Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-11, 4-5) vs Michigan State Spartans (13-9, 5-4) Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 - 6:00 p.m. Pinnacle Bank Arena TV: ESPN Radio: Husker Sports Network Internet: WatchESPN.com 3 KEYS TO VICTORY 1. The bench must keep helping Nebraska's starters finally got the

  • Wrestling. No. 11 Wrestling Departs on Road Swing at No. 15 Michigan, Michigan State
    scarletknights.com

    Wrestling. No. 11 Wrestling Departs on Road Swing at No. 15 Michigan, Michigan State

    Jan. 26, 2017 PISCATAWAY, N.J.  – It's off to Michigan for No. 11 Rutgers wrestling. The Scarlet Knights (9-2, 3-1) travel for their final full road dual weekend of the season and face No. 15 Michigan (5-4, 2-4) Friday night and Michigan State (4-7, 1-4) Sunday afternoon. Sunday's 2 p.m. dual