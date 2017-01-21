Indiana Hoosiers guard James Blackmon Jr. took matters into his own hands Saturday. Rather than explaining how to play a crucial game short-handed, Blackmon put together an instructional tape. The junior matched his career high with 33 points, had four rebounds and led the Hoosiers past Michigan State
Jordan Woodward's return from a leg injury has infused some hope in Oklahoma's season. Woodard's layup with 2.2 seconds left in overtime lifted the Sooners to an 89-87 victory over No. 7 West Virginia on Wednesday night. Woodard scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime in his second start
Richard Pitino doesn't particularly care that the Minnesota men's basketball team is ranked for the first time in nearly four years. The 34-year-old son of Louisville coach Rick Pitino has guided the Gophers to a 15-2 record, good enough for them to slip into the latest rankings at No. 24.
|CONF
|OVR
|PF
|PA
|5-1
|17-2
|1438
|1248
|5-1
|16-3
|1451
|1163
|5-2
|16-4
|1655
|1314
|4-2
|15-4
|1436
|1214
|4-3
|14-6
|1683
|1393
|4-3
|12-8
|1443
|1355
|3-4
|15-5
|1488
|1327
|3-4
|13-7
|1485
|1317
|3-4
|11-9
|1624
|1566
|3-4
|11-9
|1435
|1394
|3-4
|9-10
|1358
|1347
|2-4
|12-7
|1393
|1271
|2-5
|12-8
|1518
|1452
|1-6
|12-8
|1362
|1305