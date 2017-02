scarletknights.com

Jan. 26, 2017 PISCATAWAY, N.J. – It's off to Michigan for No. 11 Rutgers wrestling. The Scarlet Knights (9-2, 3-1) travel for their final full road dual weekend of the season and face No. 15 Michigan (5-4, 2-4) Friday night and Michigan State (4-7, 1-4) Sunday afternoon. Sunday's 2 p.m. dual