Michigan State’s A.J. Hoggard plans to enter the transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After four seasons with the Michigan State men’s basketball team, point guard A.J. Hoggard has decided to enter the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, according to ESPN.

Hoggard averaged 10.7 points per game as a senior this past season, after averaging 12. 9 points per game as a junior. He started a career-high 34 games during the 2023-24 season.

The Coatesville, Pennsylvania native tested the NBA Draft waters in 2023 but decided to return to MSU for this senior season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.