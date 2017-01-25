Miami Heat

5th Southeast
 | 16-30
  • Field Goal %
    44.3 FG%
  • 3-point %
    34.7 3P%
  • Points Scored
    99 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    44.0 RPG
  Dion Waiters just keeps drilling game-icing dagger 3-pointers
    Dion Waiters just keeps drilling game-icing dagger 3-pointers

    After two straight stellar performances, Dion Waiters had come back to earth on Wednesday night. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra sat him down less than two minutes into the frame, rolling with a group of reserves he hoped would provide the energy and spark that his starting unit hadn’t en route to a

  Spoelstra on the Heat finding a way in Brooklyn
    Spoelstra on the Heat finding a way in Brooklyn

    Erik Spoelstra on yet another special night for the Heat.

  Decisions looming on Bosh; Heat draft; Musburger leaving; Marlins news
    Decisions looming on Bosh; Heat draft; Musburger leaving; Marlins news

    A six-pack of Heat, Marlins and media notes: • A word or two on two recent national media reports regarding Chris Bosh: 1) ESPN reports that “word is” the Bulls would have interest in Chris Bosh next season. My thoughts: From what I've been told, Bosh has not definitively decided whether to resume