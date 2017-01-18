How does an NBA team go from winning twice in 31 days to winning three times in five? In the Heat's case, it begins with exemplary work from its backcourt, a trend that continued with Saturday's 109-97 dispatching of visiting Milwaukee. With Dion Waiters scoring 33 and Goran Dragic adding 25,
All-Star starter Giannis Antetokounmpo drives baseline and serves a facial on two Heat players.
Giannis Antetokounmpo arrives in Miami on Saturday as a freshly minted All-Star starter, the first Milwaukee Bucks player to earn that honor in 31 years. Antetokounmpo, a 22-year-old, 6-foot-11, 222-pound, multi-positional athlete known as “The Greek Freak”, was named an All-Star on Thursday. He joins
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|26
|18
|.591
|0.0
|23
|20
|.535
|2.5
|23
|21
|.523
|3.0
|18
|27
|.400
|8.5
|13
|30
|.302
|12.5