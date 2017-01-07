With Marquette King on the keys and Chris Bosh on the guitar, you're a rhythm section away from an all-athlete musical endeavor. The Raiders punter and retired NBA star, respectively, could start start a band together, if their recent Twitter posts are any indication. All they need is a drummer,
When the record stands at 11-30 at midseason, there is scant reason to look back. The reflections on what has transpired to this stage for the Miami Heat require minimal analysis: Dwyane Wade was allowed to depart as a free agent, injuries ravaged the roster, just about all the close ones got away. So
HEAT.com's player spotlight for this past week features Tyler Johnson. Despite Miami falling short in its past two games, Johnson continued to show his versatility on the offensive end. Whether it was drives to the rim, cuts to the basket or some of his usual set-shots, the combo guard delivered.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|23
|17
|.575
|0.0
|20
|19
|.513
|2.5
|20
|20
|.500
|3.0
|17
|25
|.405
|7.0
|11
|30
|.268
|12.5