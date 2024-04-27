On this day: Celtic legend Red Auerbach hired as coach; Heat eliminated in 2010

On this day in Boston Celtics history, Arnold “Red” Auerbach — former head coach of the Washington Capitals and Tri-Cities Blackhawks — was hired as head coach of the Boston Celtics in 1950.

Auerbach would go on to coach the Celtics for 16 seasons. He amassed nine championships over that run with a 795-397 record in the regular season and a 90-58 postseason record, good for .667 and .608 respective winning percentages — the winningest coach in NBA history. Red would step down as head coach in 1966 in favor of player-coach Bill Russell but would remain general manager of the team well into the 1980s.

He would be awarded the Coach of the Year award for the 1964-65 NBA season, was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in 1969, and was named a top-10 coach in league history in the 1996-97 season.

Apr 27, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Kendrick Perkins (43) blocks the shot of Miami Heat forward Michael Beasley (30) during the first half in game five in the first round of the 2010 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. The Celtics defeated Miami 96-86. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

It is also the anniversary of a 96-86 closeout playoff win against the Miami Heat in 2010.

Boston won the series four games to one, and the Celtics secured the win with a 24-point performance from Ray Allen, with Paul Pierce adding 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists.

Apr 27, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) shoots as Miami Heat center Jermaine O’Neal (7) defends during the second half of game five of the first round of the 2010 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Garnett chipped in 14 points and 7 rebounds, and Boston put themselves in a position to face the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round.

“I think it’s a great matchup. It’s great for basketball — such a classic series,” said Pierce via the Associated Press. “They’re the team to beat right now. They showed it through the course of the season the way they played.

“We know this is going to be a tough series, another really, really tough series,” he added.

