Chicago forward Taj Gibson sat out the Bulls' game Sunday night against Philadelphia after taking a cortisone shot. Gibson, who has been experiencing soreness in his left ankle, took a cortisone shot to relieve the pain. Gibson tested the ankle in warm-ups, but the Bulls determined it was best
Now they're ready. But can the Bulls handle the Philadelphia 76ers? Yes, this season gets weirder and weirder. The Bulls Sunday in the wake of their verbal outbursts, fines, social media navigations, benchings, team meeting and gruesome losses try to regain some balance against the team that has
Watch as the Bulls take on the Philadelphia 76ers tonight on CSN and streaming live on CSNChicago.com. Coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. with Bulls Pregame Live. Then stick around after the final buzzer to watch Bulls Postgame Live for highlights and analysis.