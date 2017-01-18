Back in 2014, after the Miami Heat won back-to-back championships, the team went to the White House to celebrate, and they starred in a hilarious video to support then-First Lady Michelle Obama's Let's Move! campaign. In the video, as Erik Spoelstra interviews Dwyane Wade and Ray Allen, LeBron
The Chicago Bulls may have made the final score of their 102-93 loss to the Atlanta Hawks more respectable with a late comeback, but after the team trailed by 30 or more points at various times in the contest, one of their biggest stars took to Twitter to apologize to fans. That star is guard Dwyane
Now it's up to what they do and not what they've said. Because based on their words, an argument could be made that Eastern Conference coaches already have cast their All-Star ballots for Hassan Whiteside. With the All-Star starters now in place through a combination of fan, media and player