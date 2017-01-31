Derek Fisher’s hoped-for chance at a little NBA normalcy appears to have gone out the window. The former Los Angeles Lakers championship guard and former New York Knicks head coach was allegedly the victim of a robbery on Monday morning, with burglars reportedly relieving him of the five championship rings he earned in Los Angeles. The 42-year old Fisher, currently working as an analyst on local Lakers broadcasts, was not at home at the time and appears to be unhurt.
In the not too distant future, Kings’ wing Matt Barnes is expected to turn himself in and face charges for a December nightclub incident in the Chelsea area of New York. DeMarcus Cousins was at that nightclub at the same time, but he will not be charged in the incident, reports Marc Stein of ESPN. Sources told ESPN.com that Cousins has been “cleared of all wrongdoing’ by authorities after a Dec. 5 altercation at a Manhattan club that resulted in teammate Matt Barnes facing misdemeanor assault charges. The players’ lawyer, Alex Spiro, confirmed to ESPN on Monday that Cousins has been cleared but declined further comment. Cousins is not completely past the incident, both he and Barnes have already
Duke star Grayson Allen served a one-game suspension earlier in the season because he couldn't stop tripping opposing players. It may have happened again on Monday. Since that suspension in early January, Allen's incidents have not gone away as we saw against Boston College, Louisville, NC State, Wake Forest and, well, you get the point. During Monday's game against Notre Dame, Allen got tangled up with the Irish's Temple Gibbs. It was tough to see whether there was intent here, but Allen appeared to make a stomping motion towards Gibbs' foot. The contact sent Gibbs to the floor, and both their arms were tangled before the contact. Allen was not called for a foul on the play.