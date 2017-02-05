Sporting News

The Cavs and Warriors have battled hard in back-to-back NBA Finals, but that won't get in the way of one Golden State star supporting LeBron James in his beef with Charles Barkley. On his new podcast "Dray Day,"Draymond Green toldBay Area News Group columnist Marcus Thompson hewas excited to hear James "destroying" Barkley this week after the TNT analyst saidJames was "whiny" and that the Cavs needed to upgrade the roster. Green, who has his own history with Barkley, went so far as to say Barkley's "Inside the NBA" colleagues Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson have the right to talk about championship players — but Barkley doesn't.