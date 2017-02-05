A concerning trend of bandwagon fans continues. The Warriors and Kings were locked in an overtime battle last night. Despite all of that, Steph Curry dropped 35 bones, shoutout KD, on 11-of-20 shooting, including going 8-of-14 from 3-point land, and was in position to get the Dubs a W in OT.
The Golden State Warriors are hoping to see big things from Briante Weber. Weber spent some time with the Heat last season, and was on Miami's NBA Development League team in Sioux Falls this season - until the Warriors struck a deal with him on a 10-day contract that was finalized on Saturday.
The Cavs and Warriors have battled hard in back-to-back NBA Finals, but that won't get in the way of one Golden State star supporting LeBron James in his beef with Charles Barkley. On his new podcast "Dray Day,"Draymond Green toldBay Area News Group columnist Marcus Thompson hewas excited to hear James "destroying" Barkley this week after the TNT analyst saidJames was "whiny" and that the Cavs needed to upgrade the roster. Green, who has his own history with Barkley, went so far as to say Barkley's "Inside the NBA" colleagues Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson have the right to talk about championship players — but Barkley doesn't.