The Dagger

At shootaround on Sunday morning, Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals asked his players if any of them had watched Nevada storm back from a 14-point deficit with just over a minute to go at New Mexico the previous night. To Boals, that comeback was a teaching tool, a way of reminding his team to never quit no matter how far it fell behind. Stony Brook put that lesson to good use only a few hours later when facing a seemingly insurmountable deficit of its own with just under six minutes to play. In a comeback nearly as unfathomable as Nevada’s, the Sea Wolves scored the game’s final 21 points against Albany to erase a 19-point deficit and emerge with a stunning 72-70 victory.