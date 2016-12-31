OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has raised $45,201 for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire by auctioning off two pairs of sneakers. The Warriors said Friday that the shoes Curry wore against the New York Knicks on Dec. 15 were auctioned off to an anonymous bidder for $30,101. The “Oakland Strong” shoes feature the words “OAKLAND” down the side of the left shoe and “STRONG” down the side of the right shoe in Golden State’s yellow and blue colors. The pregame “Ghost Ship” shoes that feature the words “GHOST SHIP” in graffiti-style script down the side of each shoe went to an anonymous bidder for $15,100. Both have the initials of all 36 victims printed on them. Curry
The plane carrying Butler’s men’s basketball team back to Indianapolis from New York was forced to make an emergency landing in Pittsburgh after “cabin pressure issues” had players and coaches fearing for their lives. Butler coach Chris Holtmann told ESPN that some coaches began texting family members when the cabin went completely dark, oxygen masks came down from overhead, and a flight attendant repeatedly told all passengers to put the masks on.
Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger called a timeout late in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday. Or, at least he thought he did. You wouldn’t know it given DeMarcus Cousins and Zach Randolph playing after the whistle. Like, waaaaaay after the whistle. So much so that officials had to blow their whistles multiple times just to get the two big men to stop trying to score on each other. They just love to compete!