The Golden State Warriors are 40-7, giving them the best record in the NBA by 3.5 games over the San Antonio Spurs. There were some that expected the Warriors to come close to matching, if not breaking, their own record from 2015-16 after the addition of Kevin Durant in the offseason.
The Los Angeles Clippers have been trying to make an upgrade at small forward for years, and the New York Knicks are reportedly determined to trade Carmelo Anthony before the Feb. 23 deadline. Anthony is close friends with Clippers point guard Chris Paul, and, if you believe Knicks president Phil Jackson's buddy Charley Rosen, Los Angeles is one of the two teams for which the star would waive his no-trade clause. In a simpler world without collective-bargaining agreement restrictions, maybe this would be easy. Unfortunately for both parties, a Clippers-Knicks trade just doesn't make any sense. New York would presumably want young players and draft picks, and Los Angeles would presumably want
Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday (times GMT): SOCCER FA Cup fifth round draw Non-league clubs discover their fate in FA Cup draw Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the