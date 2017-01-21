Kevin Garnett and Randy Moss crossed paths as pros in Minnesota, but they first met as preps in Indianapolis. On Garnett’s Area 21 segment for “Inside the NBA,” Moss discussed his West Virginia glory days, which featured Jason “White Chocolate” Williams as his high school point guard.
MIAMI (AP) Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker is out of the starting lineup for the first time this season Saturday night at Miami after breaking a team rule. Parker will play coming off the bench, coach Jason Kidd said. Parker has scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games. He was replaced in the lineup by rookie Thon Maker, making his first career start.
Kyrie Irving spent a day dedicated to transition and big speeches by delivering a message from the heart. Cleveland's All-Star point guard, whose own life has undergone major changes over the past year or so because of fatherhood, an Olympic gold medal and NBA championship, spoke to hundreds of school kids on Friday about following their dreams. To kick off a program promoting physical fitness, Irving shared some wisdom and experiences he hopes will help motivate kids to reach their potential.