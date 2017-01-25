Chicago Tribune

Elena Delle Donne found her game and fame in Chicago. She established roots here — even named her dog Wrigley — but she may be on the verge of a breakup. The Chicago Sky star, wanting to be closer to her hometown of Wilmington, Del., and also unhappy with her current team, is seeking a trade out of Chicago, sources tell the Tribune. The Washington Mystics have offered their first-round pick this year and All-Star center Stefanie Dolson to the Sky for Delle Donne, the 2015 WNBA Most Valuable Player. The deal also might include last year's seventh-overall pick, Kahleah Copper, or at least did initially. Delle Donne has become discouraged by the "revolving door" in Chicago, a source requesting anonymity