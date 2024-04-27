Haliburton leads Pacers to win over Bucks

Tyrese Haliburton joined the Indiana Pacers in 2022 [Getty Images]

Tyrese Haliburton converted a three-point play with 1.6 seconds left in overtime to give the Indiana Pacers a 2-1 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round play-off series.

Haliburton registered 18 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds in the 121-118 win.

Khris Middleton had scored 42 points for the Bucks, who were again without the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The fourth game in the best-of-seven series takes place on Sunday, also in Indianapolis.

Elsewhere, Luka Doncic scored 22 points and registered 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 101-90 at home.

Kyrie Irving scored 19 points in the final 14 minutes as the Mavericks took a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference first-round play-off series.

Meanwhile, Anthony Edwards' 36 points and nine rebounds gave the Minnesota Timberwolves a 126-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns, who were at home.

The Timberwolves now have a 3-0 play-off series lead in the Western Conference for the first time in the franchise's history.