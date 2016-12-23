New Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black is coming to Albuquerque with intentions of painting over the Duke City's abundance of Dodger blue with a little but of Rockies purple. On Friday, Jan. 27, the Colorado Rockies 2017 Winter Caravan will roll into Albuquerque for a luncheon sponsored by the Isotopes
It took 10 years, a great deal of debate and plenty of stumping on his behalf, but Tim Raines is headed to Cooperstown. The speedy outfielder and on-base machine finally topped the necessary 75 percent of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America, getting 86 percent on the 2017 ballot
Several weeks after the agreement was first reported, the Rockies have formally announced the signing of veteran infielder Alexi Amarista to a one-year contract. The versatile Martin Arburua client will reportedly receive a $1.25MM guarantee, which includes a $1.1MM base salary as well as a $150K buyout
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|91
|71
|.562
|0.0
|87
|75
|.537
|4.0
|75
|87
|.463
|16.0
|69
|93
|.426
|22.0
|68
|94
|.420
|23.0