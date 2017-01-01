In a lawsuit filed Friday against Baylor, a university graduate alleged that 31 football players were involved in a minimum of 52 rapes from 2011 to 2014. Those numbers are significantly higher than previously reported. According to The Dallas Morning News, the totals are not verified yet. The student alleged she was gang-raped in 2013 by two Baylor football players after a party. Shamycheal Chatman and Tre'Von Armstead were not charged of a sexual-assault crime, according to police. The woman graduated from the school in 2014. Her lawsuit accused the university of Title IX violations and negligence. The suit also states that there were five gang rapes among the 52, and two involved 10 or more
Do not expect James Robinson’s name to be on Ohio State’s list of 2017 signees come Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Robinson, the 16th best wide receiver in 2017 according to Rivals.com, took an official visit to the Buckeyes last weekend and was not on his best behavior during his time in Columbus. Franklin County court records reveal that Robinson was cited for marijuana possession while being hosted by Ohio State.
Arizona State has reportedly found its new offensive coordinator to call the shot sunder head coach Todd Graham. Alabama wide receivers coach Billy Napier will reportedly be the new offensive coordinator for Arizona State. Al.com and Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports were among the first to report the coaching hire by Arizona State. Napier will take over the role of offensive coordinator after Arizona State lost Chip Lindsey to the same role at Auburn. Napier has done good work at Alabama developing some top wide receivers during his time in Tuscaloosa, and Arizona State is hopeful that will continue as Napier returns to the coordinator role for the first time since owning the role at Clemson in 2009
