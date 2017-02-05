The Columbus Dispatch

Forty minutes into their first strength-and-conditioning session at Ohio State, the newest members of the football team thought they were almost finished. Then they heard a word that made them realize they weren’t in high school anymore. “They said, ‘We’re almost done with the warmup,’ and we were just looking at each other like …” freshman linebacker Baron Browning said Wednesday. Browning didn’t finish the sentence. He didn’t need to. They instantly understood that the workouts conducted by strength coach Mickey Marotti and his staff would require them to summon new resolve. “Every day has been hard,” Browning said. “In high school, we might have had one or two hard workouts, and then you’d