UPI

In a lawsuit filed Friday against Baylor, a university graduate alleged that 31 football players were involved in a minimum of 52 rapes from 2011 to 2014. Those numbers are significantly higher than previously reported. According to The Dallas Morning News, the totals are not verified yet. The student alleged she was gang-raped in 2013 by two Baylor football players after a party. Shamycheal Chatman and Tre'Von Armstead were not charged of a sexual-assault crime, according to police. The woman graduated from the school in 2014. Her lawsuit accused the university of Title IX violations and negligence. The suit also states that there were five gang rapes among the 52, and two involved 10 or more