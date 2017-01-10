Buffalo Rumblings

This is a rundown of the coaching staff for the 2017 Bills as it stands right now. This page will be updated as new coaches are added. McDermott has been coaching since a stint with his alma mater, William & Mary, as a graduate assistant in 1998. From 1999 to 2010, he held a variety of roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, including the final two seasons as defensive coordinator. From 2011 to 2016, he served as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. Dennison began coaching at Suffield Academy, a Connecticut high school, as an assistant coach in 1992. He moved to the NFL in 1995 as an offensive assistant for the Denver Broncos. From 1997 to 2000, he was the Broncos’ special teams coordinator.