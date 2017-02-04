CollegeBasketballTalk

1. #CoachKback: The four weeks are up. After seven games on the sideline and more than a month laid up after undergoing surgery on his back, Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is headed back to the bench on Saturday afternoon. Duke went 4-3 in his absence, but over the course of the last two games, it seems as if they have started to get some things figured out. That run started after a meeting at Coach K’s house where, among other things, the Duke players had their access to the locker room taken away and lost the right to wear gear with a Duke logo on it. But the other thing that happened after that meeting is that Duke seems to have made the changes we all thought they needed to make. In their