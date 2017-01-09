The East beat the West 27-17 in Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl. But, of course, the final score is always the least interesting thing to happen inside the Alamodome on the first Saturday in January. The day is about seeing college football’s next generation make plays — Clemson quarterback commit Hunter Johnson earned MVP honors, in case you assumed the Tigers were set to fall off a Deshaun Watson-sized cliff after Monday night — and commit to their respective schools of choice. We’ve got them all for you here: Los Angeles 4-star wide receiver Jamire Calvin picks Oregon State: Wylie, Texas, 4-star running back Eno Benjamin picks Arizona State: Aledo, Texas, 4-star offensive lineman Chuck
Anthony Broome is a writer at the Wolverines blog Maize-n-Brew. His opinions do not necessarily reflect those of the Detroit Free Press nor its writers. Read his column every week here and contact him anytime at abroome1110@gmail.com. Michigan's football season did not end the way many had hoped it would and some fans are feeling down about a missed opportunity, but there appear to be more on the horizon. The Wolverines ended the season losing three of their last four after an immensely promising start. U-M, in Jim Harbaugh’s second season, was as talented as they have been in the last decade or so and was ready to reclaim the Big Ten. It did not quite play out that way. Michigan loses a lot
Jake Replogle has over 30 tackles for loss in the past three seasons. The football career of Purdue defensive lineman Jake Replogle appears to be over. Replogle issued a statement to Purdue Rivals site BlackandGold.com and said he was removing his name from availability in the 2017 NFL draft.
