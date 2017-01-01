Florida Atlantic hired Lane Kiffin on Dec. 12. A week after the new staff at UConn pulled the scholarship of New Jersey linebacker Ryan Dickens, another prospect has been left scrambling for a new school. This time, it’s D.J. Charles, a safety from Orlando who had been committed to Florida Atlantic since October.
Larry Fedora has welcomed two new coaches to his North Carolina coaching staff, one of whom is very familiar with the head coach. The school announced via a press release that Fedora has hired Deke Adams and Terry Joseph. The former will coach the Tar Heels' defensive line, the latter the defensive backs. Adams replaces Tray Scott, who left for a job at Ole Miss, and Joseph will fill the void created by Charlton Warren's departure for Tennessee. The move to the Tar Heels is a reunion for Adams as he coached UNC's line in 2012. He also spent three years (2009-11) with Fedora at Southern Miss. In 2016, Adams served as the line coach at East Carolina.
Fortune favors the bold and National Signing Day favors the procrastinators. Whether you're a strong closer or just a slow starter, you have a chance to be celebrated on the first Wednesday in February. There are plenty of talented, highly ranked classes with no drama of which to speak. That's the way the coaches like it. But headlines this time of year are for the late movers and shakers. Last year, Charlie Strong landed 38 percent of his class on signing day. He jumped Texas from No. 33 to No. 11 in the national rankings over the course of a few hours. That's a strong close -- no pun intended. And that's why Tom Herman has inherited a program ready to win now.
