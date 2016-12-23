Bills Wire

Sean McDermott was officially welcomed as the Buffalo Bills’ new head coach on Friday. From there, McDermott began to fill out his coaching staff by confirming the hiring of defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and offensive line coach Juan Castillo. McDermott and Frazier have a history together, both working under the legendary defensive coordinator Jim Johnson during their time together with the Philadelphia Eagles. From 2001-2004, the Eagles enjoyed a trip to four straight NFC championship games. Therefore, McDermott and Frazier’s winning pedigree should assist in turning around a Bills defense that has finished 19th in the past two seasons. With McDermott vowing to put players in a position