Yankees OF Judge has broken rib

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has a stress fracture in his first right rib, manager Aaron Boone said Friday.

Doctors performed about a dozen tests to determine the source of Judge's upper-body pain, Boone said.

"Obviously a lot of tests," Boone said. "It was a tough diagnosis to find. So that's what we're dealing with."

Judge, 27, has yet to play in a spring-training game. He reported discomfort in his shoulder and chest during hitting drills at the start of camp and has been on the shelf since.

Boone said Judge will rest for two weeks, and then doctors will repeat tests to see how the rib is healing. Boone said if the rib doesn't heal properly, it could be removed surgically.

"You wouldn't want to go do that right now, especially if the bone is healing," Boone said.

Boone said it is believed Judge sustained the injury in September, when he dove for a ball in the outfield.

When healthy, Judge is one of the most prolific power hitters in the majors. He hit .272 with 27 homers and 55 RBIs in 102 games last season, and the two-time All-Star has clubbed 110 career homers in 396 games.

The Yankees open the season March 26 in Baltimore against the Orioles.

--Field Level Media