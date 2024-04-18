Women Are Angry After A Male Sports Columnist Made A "Creepy" Comment To Caitlin Clark During A WNBA Press Conference

This week, former college basketball star Caitlin Clark officially entered the WNBA after being selected as the #1 draft pick for the Indiana Fever.

Catalina Frogoso / Getty Images

Unfortunately, during Clark's introductory press conference, an uncomfortable exchange between the basketball star and a male sports columnist went viral.

Reporter: 🫶Caitlin Clark: "You like that?"Reporter: "I like that you're here."Caitlin: "Yeah, I do that at my family after every game.”Reporter: "Start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine." Caitlin: 😳(via @IndianaFever / YT)pic.twitter.com/BBjU881K7a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 17, 2024

Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

During sports columnist Gregg Doyel's opportunity to ask a question, he introduced himself to Clark and then said, "Quickly, I want to do this," and off camera, seemingly held up his hands in the shape of a heart.

Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

This is a nod to Clark’s signature heart she often makes after games.

David K Purdy / Getty Images

Clark smiled and said, "You like that?" to which Doyel responded, "I like that you’re here."

Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

"I do that at my family after every game, so grateful," Clark said.

Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

"Okay well, start doing it to me, and we’ll get along just fine," Doyel responded.

Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

Loud laughter can be heard from the crowd as Clark smiles but does not respond. Her seemingly uncomfortable expression says enough.

Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

A clip of the incident was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where it has gone mega-viral, garnering over 34 million views and a ton of comments, many from women, calling out the reporter’s behavior. Here’s what they’re saying:

1.

is this not sexual harassment?????????? https://t.co/a6A85nYccJ — leviya (@lisco_2000) April 17, 2024

Indiana Fever YT / @lisco_2000

2.

Men talk to women like people and not objects challenge (impossible) — Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) April 17, 2024

@EMT_Ashlie

3.

Every female you know has had countless encounters like this one with a male. It’s unfortunately very much a part of our existence. https://t.co/CARZCEsMel — Kelsey Ellstrom (@kelseyaellstrom) April 17, 2024

Indiana Fever YT / @kelseyyaellstrom

4.

i just want CC to know the rest of us don’t mess with that guy either — whitney medworth (@its_whitney) April 17, 2024

@its_whitney

Yesterday, Doyel posted an apology, calling his comment to Clark "clumsy and awkward."

Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature 🫶. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 17, 2024

@GreggDoyelStar

What do you think about the situation? Let us know in the comments.