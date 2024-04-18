Advertisement

Women Are Angry After A Male Sports Columnist Made A "Creepy" Comment To Caitlin Clark During A WNBA Press Conference

This week, former college basketball star Caitlin Clark officially entered the WNBA after being selected as the #1 draft pick for the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark receiving her Indiana Fever jersey
Catalina Frogoso / Getty Images

Unfortunately, during Clark's introductory press conference, an uncomfortable exchange between the basketball star and a male sports columnist went viral.

Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

During sports columnist Gregg Doyel's opportunity to ask a question, he introduced himself to Clark and then said, "Quickly, I want to do this," and off camera, seemingly held up his hands in the shape of a heart.

Caitlin Clark seated at a press conference with a microphone in front, wearing a sleeveless top
Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

This is a nod to Clark’s signature heart she often makes after games.

Closeup of Caitlin Clark doing a heart with her hands
David K Purdy / Getty Images

Clark smiled and said, "You like that?" to which Doyel responded, "I like that you’re here."

Woman sitting at a table with a microphone, smiling, with a name tag reading "Caitlin Clark."
Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

"I do that at my family after every game, so grateful," Clark said.

Woman smiling down at microphone during press conference, nameplate reads "Caitlin Clark."
Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

"Okay well, start doing it to me, and we’ll get along just fine," Doyel responded.

Woman at a press conference table with microphones, nameplate reads 'Caitlin Clark.'
Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

Loud laughter can be heard from the crowd as Clark smiles but does not respond. Her seemingly uncomfortable expression says enough.

Woman sitting at a table with microphones, smiling, wearing a black top with shoulder details. Sign reads 'CAITLIN CLARK.'
Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com

A clip of the incident was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where it has gone mega-viral, garnering over 34 million views and a ton of comments, many from women, calling out the reporter’s behavior. Here’s what they’re saying:

Indiana Fever YT / @lisco_2000

@EMT_Ashlie

Indiana Fever YT / @kelseyyaellstrom

@its_whitney

Yesterday, Doyel posted an apology, calling his comment to Clark "clumsy and awkward."

@GreggDoyelStar

What do you think about the situation? Let us know in the comments.