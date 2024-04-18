Women Are Angry After A Male Sports Columnist Made A "Creepy" Comment To Caitlin Clark During A WNBA Press Conference
This week, former college basketball star Caitlin Clark officially entered the WNBA after being selected as the #1 draft pick for the Indiana Fever.
Unfortunately, during Clark's introductory press conference, an uncomfortable exchange between the basketball star and a male sports columnist went viral.
Reporter: 🫶Caitlin Clark: "You like that?"Reporter: "I like that you're here."Caitlin: "Yeah, I do that at my family after every game.”Reporter: "Start doing it to me and we'll get along just fine." Caitlin: 😳(via @IndianaFever / YT)pic.twitter.com/BBjU881K7a
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 17, 2024
Indiana Fever YT / Via youtube.com
During sports columnist Gregg Doyel's opportunity to ask a question, he introduced himself to Clark and then said, "Quickly, I want to do this," and off camera, seemingly held up his hands in the shape of a heart.
This is a nod to Clark’s signature heart she often makes after games.
Clark smiled and said, "You like that?" to which Doyel responded, "I like that you’re here."
"I do that at my family after every game, so grateful," Clark said.
"Okay well, start doing it to me, and we’ll get along just fine," Doyel responded.
Loud laughter can be heard from the crowd as Clark smiles but does not respond. Her seemingly uncomfortable expression says enough.
A clip of the incident was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where it has gone mega-viral, garnering over 34 million views and a ton of comments, many from women, calling out the reporter’s behavior. Here’s what they’re saying:
1.
is this not sexual harassment?????????? https://t.co/a6A85nYccJ
— leviya (@lisco_2000) April 17, 2024
Indiana Fever YT / @lisco_2000
2.
Men talk to women like people and not objects challenge (impossible)
— Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) April 17, 2024
@EMT_Ashlie
3.
Every female you know has had countless encounters like this one with a male. It’s unfortunately very much a part of our existence. https://t.co/CARZCEsMel
— Kelsey Ellstrom (@kelseyaellstrom) April 17, 2024
Indiana Fever YT / @kelseyyaellstrom
4.
i just want CC to know the rest of us don’t mess with that guy either
— whitney medworth (@its_whitney) April 17, 2024
@its_whitney
Yesterday, Doyel posted an apology, calling his comment to Clark "clumsy and awkward."
Today in my uniquely oafish way, while welcoming @CaitlinClark22 to Indy, I formed my hands into her signature 🫶. My comment afterward was clumsy and awkward. I sincerely apologize. Please know my heart (literally and figuratively) was well-intentioned. I will do better.
— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 17, 2024
@GreggDoyelStar
What do you think about the situation? Let us know in the comments.